Qimmah Russo Dresses Up As Victoria’s Secret Angel, Stuns Fans

American fitness trainer Qimmah Russo left plenty of her 1.6 million Instagram followers breathless this Halloween, when she shared a new photo of herself dressed up as a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

The 26-year-old Q-Flex Fitness founder was photographed in front of a digital black background that featured the Victoria’s Secret logo in large white letters. She was centered in the frame, stealing the show as she stuck a sexy pose.

The model stood up straight with her body facing the camera as she tugged on her bottoms with both hands and popped one hip out. She put her left leg in front of her right leg to further emphasize her curvy physique.

She pouted with her mouth open and looked directly into the camera’s lens, emanating a sultry energy. Her long brunette hair was parted in the middle and styled in slight, natural-looking waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her long, manicured nails featured an off-white polish.

Qimmah’s bosomy chest was on display as she wore a white bra, presumably from Victoria’s Secret, that featured lace edges, and two thin straps that went over her shoulders. The garment’s padded cups drew the eye to her assets, as they gave way to a massive view of cleavage.

She paired the top with matching, scantily cut, sheer lace panties that showcased her curvy hips and pert booty. The briefs’ high-waisted cut-outs also called attention to her slim core. She completed the look with transparent, open-toed high heels.

She shared a quote and two emojis in the post’s caption, before wishing her multitude of followers a good Halloween.

The awe-inspiring snapshot was quickly met with a great deal of support from social media users, as it accumulated more than 43,000 likes since going live less than a day ago. Nearly 500 fans also headed to the comments section to shower Qimmah with kind words on her enviable form, good looks, and revealing costume.

“Wow you could blow most of those models away, beautiful,” one individual commented, adding a fire emoji to their sentiment.

“Looking so good from head to toe, beautiful, wish a great day, big hug,” chimed in another admirer.

“You are beautiful and that’s no secret,” a third fan asserted.

“This looks legit, you really should be one,” a fourth user proclaimed.

Qimmah has updated her Instagram account with plenty of sizzling-hot looks this week. On Friday, she posted a series of photos in which she rocked a plunging cheetah-print workout top and matching formfitting bottoms. That look has garnered more than 26,000 likes.