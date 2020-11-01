Gabrielle Union And Her Family Dress In An Adorable Group S’mores Costume

Actress Gabrielle Union surprised her 16.7 million Instagram followers with one of her latest shares, a snap that captured the family costume she wore. She walked along a stretch of sidewalk bordered by green grass, holding her daughter Kaavia James’s hand. Her husband, former NBA player Dwyane Wade, was on Kaavia’s other side, holding her hand as well as the trio headed down the sidewalk.

Gabrielle flaunted her flawless figure in a sexy brown slip dress with a neckline that dipped low, revealing a hint of cleavage. Thin spaghetti straps extended over her shoulders, and the garment was a chocolate brown hue that looked stunning on her. The hem came halfway down her thighs, leaving plenty of her toned legs on display, and the look had the Hershey’s logo written in text that went down the front of the dress. She added a splash of pattern with her leopard-print cloth mask, and carried a bright orange bucket in her hand. Her hair was styled in sleek braids with a deep side part. She gathered the braids together for an eye-catching look that cascaded down one side of her body.

Dwyane rocked an all-white ensemble with a cream-colored knit cap with ribbed detailing. He had a large square of paper with dots and dashes made to resemble a graham cracker on both his front and back, attached via thick straps that went over his shoulders. He had a pair of sunglasses on, and a mask that covered up his face.

Their daughter was in the middle of them both, acting as the marshmallow with pillows attached to her torso. She also had a pair of white-framed sunglasses on, and some cozy-looking brown boots.

Gabrielle paired the adorable snap with an equally sweet caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 556,000 likes within 19 hours of going live, including a like from Mariah Carey. It also received 3,808 comments from Gabrielle’s audience in the same time span.

“So creative!” one fan wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

“Well we can clearly see who ran the show,” another follower added, loving Kaavia’s sassy attitude in the snap.

“This is so cute,” a third fan remarked.

“Family goals,” yet another follower chimed in, including a heart eyes emoji in the comment.

