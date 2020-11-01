Kindly Myers Rocks A Cheeky Swimsuit While Posing With A Horse

Kindly Myers wowed her 2.1 million fans with another smoking hot photo that captured her posing with a furry friend. The November 1 update saw Kindly trade in her bikini for a different sexy suit that highlighted her curves just as well.

The model stood in profile, leaning her arms on the back of a brown and white spotted horse. A geotag in the post indicated that she was in Nashville, Tennesee, where most of her recent photos have been snapped. The background of the image was out of focus, but a few trees and an abundance of sunshine could be seen. Kindly faced her derriere toward the camera, giving her audience a great look at her bombshell curves. She averted her gaze into the distance as she flaunted her figure in a sexy swimsuit.

Kindly opted for a black swimsuit that left little to the imagination. The garment had a halterneck top that tied around the model’s neck, and its skimpy cut left her slender arms and shoulders on display. The front only covered what was necessary, leaving an eyeful sideboob on display in addition to her muscular back. The garment fit snugly around her midsection, highlighting her tiny waist. Kindly added a leather belt with a gold clasp to the ensemble, drawing further attention to her hourglass curves.

The back of the suit was just as hot, with its cheeky cut flaunting her pert posterior in its entirety. The suit also featured a high-rise design that revealed a peek of a dark-ink tattoo on Kindly’s hip and her shapely thighs. Kindly wore her long, blond locks at her back, and they tumbled over her shoulders and back. She added a pair of earrings, which provided the perfect amount of bling for the skin-baring outfit.

In the caption of the post, Kindly joked that Summer the horse should “get a speeding ticket.” The model also made sure to tag her photographer and credit him for snapping the sexy shot. As of this writing, the post has only been live on Kindly’s page for a few minutes, but it’s accrued thousands of likes and dozens of comments. Some Instagrammers applauded her fit figure while a few more used emoji.

“What a girl you.so beautiful,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“I must be in Heaven, because I’m looking at an Angel!” a second follower raved.

“What a body!” a third social media user wrote with a few flames.

“Very beautiful and wonderful, please send moreThank you for communication, I love you,” a fourth chimed in.