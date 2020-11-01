Nikki McKibbin Dead, ‘American Idol’ Alum Dies At Age 42

Nikki McKibbin has died. The former American Idol contestant passed away at age 42, as confirmed by TMZ.

“Sources connected to Nikki’s family tell TMZ, Nikki died of a brain aneurysm. She was in the hospital on life support, and at 3 AM this morning, she was taken to the operating room where her organs were harvested and she was pronounced dead,” TMZ reported.

Fellow contestant Justin Guarini mourned McKibbin on Instagram, calling his late friend “a fiery, funny lady who could sing the Hell out of a rock song.”

“Even in our 20’s when we were on American Idol together I could tell that she’d had a challenging life, and that not that many people had been kind to her along the way,” Guarini said.

Fellow Idol finalist Jim Verraros commented on the post with a memorial of his own.

“I can’t believe you’re gone. You were such a light for so many of us. You were unapologetically yourself and I loved that the most about you. You will be missed but I will always hold you close to my heart. Rest In Peace, beautiful soul,” he wrote.

She Appeared On The First Season Of ‘American Idol’

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

McKibbin was a part of the debut season of American Idol. She finished third in the popular singing competition, behind runner-up Guarini and winner Kelly Clarkson.

Throughout the course of Season 1, McKibbin performed a collection of powerful songs. Perhaps her most well-known performance was a cover of the song “Black Velvet,” originally by Alannah Myles.

She also performed “Piece of My Heart” by Janis Joplin, “Heartbreaker” by Pat Benatar, and “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks.

She was assigned by RCA Records and 19 Management after her appearance on the show, but experienced creative differences and ultimately split from her management team.

Her son Tristan Langlet later followed in her footsteps and auditioned for American Idol, but he was cut during Hollywood Week.

She Overcame Substance Abuse Issues

After appearing on Idol, she went on to release an album and appear on numerous reality shows.

She performed on both Fear Factor and Battle of the Network Reality Stars in 2005. She also appeared on Kill Reality.

She also appeared on VH1’s Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew Pinksy and a spin-off of the show called Sober House, where she confronted her substance abuse issues and past history of sexual and physical abuse as a child. She was treated for cocaine and alcohol addiction in front of cameras at the Pasadena Recovery Center and eventually completed the program.

She later returned to Celebrity Rehab after three years of sobriety to perform for the cast appearing on the show during the fifth series.

In 2007, she released her debut and only full-length album, called Unleashed. In 2012, she released an EP with the bank Love Stricken Demise called Psychotrip.

McKibbin’s last post to her Instagram account featured her and her grandchild mugging for the cameras with the caption “From drunk mess to sober blimp to doting nana. I haven’t forgotten lol.”