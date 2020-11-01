Jessica Simpson, 40, Stuns In Unbuttoned White Dress & Heels For The Ultimate Halloween Throwback

Jessica Simpson set Instagram on fire with the ultimate Halloween throwback photo on Saturday. The snap was posted to the account of her clothing brand, and left her followers gushing.

Jessica, 40, stood outdoors as she sported an ultra-sexy white dress as she channeled Christie Brinkley’s iconic character from the National Lampoon’s Vacation movies.

The singer left the top of the outfit unbuttoned to flaunt her abundant cleavage. The garment boasted long sleeves, which she cuffed just below her elbows, which the skirt fell just below her hips and showed off Jessica’s long, lean legs. She had a large, white belt fastened around her petite waist, as she accessorized the look with some matching heels.

She posed with her hip pushed out and her chin tilted upward as she held a bottle of beer in her hand. Her long, blond hair was styled in a deep side part and looked to be tousled and teased as it spilled over her shoulders.

Jessica’s husband, Eric Johnson, stood next to her dressed as Chevy Chase’s beloved character in the films, Clark W. Griswold. Her wore a pair of jeans and a tan jacket over top of a purple collared shirt. He had a pair of glasses on his face and even sported the actor’s chin dimple.

Although the photo was taken back in 2015, fans will went wild over the throwback snap, clicking the like button more than 10,600 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to the feed. The photo also garnered over 150 comments during that time.

“Wow! Haha thought that was really Chevy Chase,” one follower stated.

“This is one of the best celebrities costumes I have ever seen. Eric really looks just like Clark Griswold. They should consider doing a Christmas themed version of this look for the holidays. That would be amazing,” another wrote.

“What good costumes, they really look great,” a third comment read.

“Nailed it!! Y’all look great! Love National Lampoons!!!” a fourth user gushed.

The Dukes of Hazzard star doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her incredible physique while rocking stylish and sexy outfits. She’s become known as a fashion icon, and never seems to disappoint with her wardrobe choices.

Recently, Jessica stunned her fans when she opted for a cozy striped sweater and a pair of Daisy Dukes. She rocked black knee-high boots and a matching hat for the perfect autumnal style. That pic has racked up more than 11,000 likes and over 120 comments to date.