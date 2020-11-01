Christie Brinkley, 66, Poses In Tight Nude Bodysuit For Sexy Halloween Snap

Supermodel Christie Brinkley wowed her 655,000 followers on Instagram with her newest sexy upload on October 31. The 66-year-old showed off her impressive figure for a series of Halloween snapshots where she rocked a tight nude bodysuit. Christie was channeling Eve for the holiday, where she asked her followers if they knew where Adam was in her clever caption.

Christie posed in a foyer while wearing the hot outfit which made her look like she was naked, except for a few attached leaves which covered her private parts. She wore a leaf-covered headband around her crown and left her long blond locks in tight curls that ran down past her chest. The mother-of-three held a bright green granny smith apple in one hand as she looked for her companion.

The second photo in the series was a close-up selfie the model snapped which showed her with her eyes wide open. She cocked her head to the side, showing off her green headband while portraying an innocent image.

In a second post, which can be seen here, Christie posed alongside a group of family members who were all dressed up for Halloween. The gang hung out outside, posing in front of a large tree. Now that she was outdoors, Christie had thrown on some black knee-high boots which paired perfectly with her nude ensemble.

Christie detailed who everyone was dressed as in her caption, which included her three children, and noted that the group had a wonderful Halloween evening.

“It was Boootiful all outdoors under a gorgeous full moon,” she wrote.

In under 24 hours, the posts from Christie brought in tens of thousands of likes. Her admirers were especially impressed with her solo shots which showed off her enviable physique at 66-years-old. The comments section immediately filled up with complimentary sentiments from her fans.

“You look Awesome Christy…. That is such a clever costume. A for originality,” one fan wrote with several leaf emoji.

“So beautiful as always. She actually looks more like a fairy of the forest. Love it,” a second added.

“Now that’s a temptation,” a third wrote with a green apple emoji.

Followers of the former Sports Illustrated cover girl have been getting an extra dose of sexiness from the model in the last several weeks. One week ago she shared a sexy sailor-themed throwback to encourage her fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election. Christie stunned in a red, white, and blue ensemble which displayed her tanned legs that looked like they went on for miles.