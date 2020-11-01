Supermodel Shanina Shaik Transforms Into ‘Bad Bunny’ In Bondage-Inspired Halloween Look

Former Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik looked sizzling hot as she transformed into a “bad bunny” for Halloween — a look which she shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers in the early hours of Sunday morning. The brunette beauty spent the spooky holiday prowling the streets of London, U.K., in the attention-grabbing PVC outfit.

Shanina wore an eye-wateringly tight mini dress in the shiny black material for her jaunt around England’s capital city. The strapless number boasted a revealing sweetheart neckline that ensured a lot of skin was on show. The corset element of the garment had silver fastenings up the front, and tightly hugged the model’s enviable curves. Attached to the corset was a minuscule skirt that fastened in the centre with criss-crossed laces, and barely covered Shanina’s toned upper thighs.

The influencer paired the sexy garment with thigh-high boots with killer heels in matching material, which meant that despite the skimpy nature of the outfit, just a few inches of thigh were on show. She ramped up the sex appeal with mesh gloves which reached her elbows. The most attention-grabbing accessory, however, was undoubtedly the black PVC mask, which covered the top of Shanina’s face, and featured two large bunny ears on top.

In the first shot, Shanina posed on a sidewalk with her arms raised so that her hands were placed at either side of her head. A number of buildings and luxury cars were visible in the background. The second image was closer up and showed off more of the social media star’s voluptuous cleavage, as she struck a Vogue-esque pose. In the slideshow’s final snap, Shanina looked super sultry with one hand grazing her hip as she shot the camera a seriously seductive look.

A number of the model’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sexy Halloween ensemble.

“Zammmmm gurrrrl!!! You win! You WIN HALLOWEEN!!! Give you all da candy! Lol,” wrote one admirer, alongside two hearts and a bunny emoji.

“Omg Shanina I love this so perfect,” commented another, who added a star-eye emoji to their complimentary words.

“That bunny tho,” added a third fan, next to a heart and a fire emoji.

Shanina is not shy about showing off her incredible physique on her social media channels. Indeed, as The Inquisitr reported, the supermodel took to Instagram on October 29 to treat fans to a bikini snap. The Aussie influencer showed off her phenomenal body in a tiny floral bikini in pink and white hues, which she paired with chunky sneakers for an on-trend edge. You can see the post here.