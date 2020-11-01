Noah Cyrus Dresses As Kim Kardashian In Low-Hanging Gold Dress For Halloween Snaps

Noah Cyrus went for a surprising new look to celebrate Halloween on Saturday night. The singer showed off her curvy figure while rocking a metallic dress as she channeled Kim Kardashian.

Noah, 20, stood in front of a white backdrop as she modeled the shimmering gold dress. The garment featured thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a deep neckline that gave fans a peek at her ample cleavage.

The ensemble fit snugly around her midsection and clung to her hips. The skirt fell high on her thighs as it flashed her long, lean legs. Noah she did her best to make Kim’s iconic facial expressions and even threw up a peace sign while posing for the camera.

Noah added the perfect accessories to complete her glam costume, sporting a glittery choker around her neck and some matching bracelets on her wrists. She also added multiple rings and carried a dazzling gold handbag.

Noah pushed her hip out and puckered her lips as she rocked the outfit. She arched her back a bit and really tried to get into character.

The “July” singer wore her long, dark hair pulled up in a ponytail high on top of her head — one of Kim’s signature looks. The strands were styled in loose waves that hung down her back and rolled over her shoulder.

Noah’s 5.9 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their love for the snaps, clicking the like button more than 167,000 times within the first five hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 760 messages during that time.

“Noah Cyrus isn’t just a human being, she’s a cultural reset, she’s the oxygen you breathe, she’s a lifestyle, a reason to breathe, an escape from this cruel world, she’s art, she’s the first gift you open on Christmas, a hug from a loved one, everything you’ve ever wanted,” one follower wrote.

“Well, you just won Halloween,” another gushed.

“Literally all I can see is Miley,” a third user stated.

“Stunning girl. Perfect as always,” a fourth person commented.

The singer is no stranger to showing off her fit figure in racy ensembles. She’s been known to go scantily clad both on and off the stage.

Noah recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for another gold ensemble, which included a strapless bustier and high-waisted briefs. To date, that post has been viewed more than 1.2 million times and raked in over 760 comments.