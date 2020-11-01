Stassie Karanikolaou & Kelsey Calemine Rock ‘Bride Of Chucky’ Halloween Costumes At Star-Studded Party

Stassie dressed like Chucky, while Kelsey was the killer doll's bride.

Instagram sensations Stassie Karanikolaou and pal Kelsey Calemine rocked a killer couple’s costume for Halloween.

Stassie, 23, treated her 9.4 million followers to photos of the frightful and festive looks that she and Kelsey wore while attending a star-studded party in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The influencer and her friend — who has her own robust IG following of 2.7 million fans — paid tribute to the dangerous dolls from the 1998 comedic horror film Bride of Chucky, the fourth movie in the Child’s Play franchise.

Stassie dressed up like Chucky, a Good Guys doll who goes bad when his inanimate plastic body gets possessed by the soul of a serial killer. Her feminized take on the pint-sized villain included a denim overall mini dress with two high slits on the front and the Good Guys logo on the chest pocket. She teamed the piece with a skintight crop top that featured a multicolored striped pattern. She also changed her hair color to match the character’s by rocking a waist-length red wig. She paid attention to detail by completing her look with a few scars and stitches drawn on her face.

Kelsey, 21, based her look on the character Tiffany, who finds herself trapped inside the body of a doll dressed in a wedding gown. She was clad in a white satin mini dress with a Basque waistline, bustier-style bodice, and flared skirt. She gave the bridal outfit a punk edge by rocking a cropped black leather jacket over it, and she accessorized with a black choker. She completed her look with a short veil, which she wore on the crown of her head. Her blond hair had visible dark roots, just like Tiffany’s.

Stassie’s post included a few photos of herself and her pal, as well as solo shots that provided a closer view of the front and back of her outfit. In the second pic, she posed with a group that included her friend Kaysan, Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma, and model Winnie Harlow. Some of the event’s other famous attendees were Paris Hilton, Heidi Klum, and Chris Hemsworth.

While Stassie and her female friend dressed like a movie couple, E! News reported that the influencer was spotted looking coupled up with someone else at the Halloween bash — Stassie was photographed holding hands with To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo. His costume consisted of a slashed white T-shirt with and a fake bloody gash on his chest.

Stassie was also spotted making out with Noah at a different Halloween party on Thursday night. For that event, she wore a pink Power Rangers costume. She made an appearance in a video shared by Kylie Jenner, who decided to morph into the red Power Ranger.