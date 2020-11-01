Sofia Richie Shows Off Curves In Sexy Sleeping Beauty Costume For Halloween Throwback Snap

Sofia Richie celebrated Halloween by posting a throwback of a sexy sleeping beauty costume she wore one year ago. The social media star dazzled in a form-fitting pink gown that put a sultry grown-up twist on the much-loved fairytale.

The model sported a hot pink mini dress that hugged her enviable curves and showed off a whole lot of skin. The skintight material was dotted with sequins, giving the look an edgy polka dot effect. Meanwhile, the off-the-shoulder neckline was hemmed with a white fur-effect stole, which showed off just a hint of cleavage. The garment’s skirt clung to Sofia’s shapely booty and finished at her upper thighs, putting her toned pins on full display. A pink glittery belt in the shape of an inverted crown and with gold outlining was wrapped around her waist, emphasizing her tiny midsection. The piece was long-sleeved, with shiny gold cuffs.

Sofia accessorized the cute outfit with a gold choker with a statement jewel in the center, as well as a small silver tiara featuring three large purple gems. She wore her long blond hair in loose Hollywood curls as she gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. The influencer was leaned against the back of a white sofa, with black cupboards and a table piled with books visible behind her. A large beige rug lay underfoot.

In the caption, Sofia revealed that the costume was actually her Halloween effort last year. Within 21 hours of it being posted, the photo had raked in almost 400,000 likes, as a number of her 6.5 million followers headed over to the comments section to share their thoughts on the beautiful snap.

“The princess supreme,” commented one admirer, alongside a heart-eye and drooling-face emoji.

“You’re so gorgeousssss,” wrote another fan, who added two heart-eye emoji to their complimentary words.

“Awwwwwwwww gorges and super cute,” added a third, with a string of red heart, okay-hand, and praying-hand emoji.

