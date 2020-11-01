Alexa Collins Gets Dolled Up As A Sexy Cowgirl For Halloween

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins tantalized her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a series of smoking-hot snaps in which she showed off her sexy Halloween costume. The photos were captured indoors in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and she stood in a large room with a stone fireplace visible in the background. Sleek marble tiles covered the ground, adding a luxurious vibe to the space, and a dining table with sleek chairs was positioned to her right.

The focal point of the shots, however, remained Alexa’s curvaceous figure. She rocked pieces from the brand Dolls Kill, whose Instagram page she made sure to tag in the first slide.

Alexa dressed up as a sultry cowgirl, and showcased her pert posterior in a pair of skimpy thong bottoms with pink fringe detailing. Glimmering strands hung down her thighs as well as covering her shapely rear, and fringe hung in the front as well. Alexa paired the revealing bottoms with an equally sexy top that incorporated the same embellishments. She finished off the ensemble with a few accessories, including a pair of over-the-knee boots in a slouchy white style with fringe all down the side.

Long blond locks tumbled down her back in voluminous curls, and she had a pink cowboy hat placed atop her silky tresses. Alexa also had in a pair of contacts that transformed her eyes into an eerie shade, and she glanced over her shoulder at the camera, flashing a seductive look.

Her partner, Tom Shields, appeared in the second slide, and the duo appeared to have selected a matching couples’ costume. He rocked an all-black ensemble with a leather belt, complete with a holster and fake gun, and had a red bandana around his neck. Alexa placed one hand on his chest and posed in a way that accentuated her curvaceous figure.

For the third and fourth snaps, Alexa showcased the front of her costume. The top revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and her toned stomach was also on display in the look.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 6,200 likes as well as 83 comments within just one hour of going live.

“Giddy up!” one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji, loving Alexa’s ensemble.

“Wow you look beautiful and gorgeous sweetheart you look like a Barbie doll you are extremely sexy!” another follower commented.

“Howdy there little lady,” a third fan remarked.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa showcased even more skin in a sizzling snap taken at the beach. She rocked a printed bikini with thong-style bottoms and embellishments along the bottom of the cups. Her blond locks were damp, and she slicked them back from her flawless features as she posed for the steamy shots.