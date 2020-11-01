Hilde Osland Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In A Revealing Sports Bra & Skintight Leggings

Blond beauty Hilde Osland tantalized her 3.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling trio of shots in which she rocked a revealing activewear set. The ensemble was from the brand Bombshell Sportswear, and Hilde made sure to tag the label’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide, in case her audience was interested in picking up one of the pieces themselves.

The photos were captured indoors, in a neutral space decorated in white tones. For the first slide, Hilde stood in front of a large mirror with an ornate white frame, and a window to the left flooded the space with natural light.

She flaunted her ample assets in a sports bra with an eye-catching silhouette. The garment featured a low-cut neckline, which revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thick straps that extended over her shoulders. The back combined horizontal bands with a racerback detail, and plenty of her bronzed skin was on display in the look, as well as her toned stomach.

Hilde paired the sports bra with high-waisted leggings that clung to every inch of her sculpted lower body. Her pert posterior was visible in the shot, and she tugged at the waistband as she posed for the steamy image.

Her blond locks were piled atop her head in a messy bun secured with a lavender scrunchie. Several strands of her hair tumbled out of the style, framing her face for a romantic vibe.

In the second shot, she turned to face the camera. She placed her hands on either side of her cleavage and a soft smile graced her flawless features. She kept the look simple, adding a golden bangle, a ring, and some small hoop earrings to finish off the look.

For the third and final snap, she adjusted her messy bun with her back towards the camera. Her toned physique was on full display in the shot, and a few pairs of sneakers had been lined up along the wall underneath the mirror.

Her audience absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 22,700 likes within just 41 minutes, including a like from fellow blond bombshell Anna Nystrom. It also racked up 336 comments from Hilde’s fans in the same time span.

“Know what I see in the mirror? Perfection!!!” one fan wrote, followed by several emoji.

“Looking so sexy,” another fan added.

“Bombshell definitely is the exact meaning,” a third fan remarked, referencing the brand she was wearing.

“Booty goals,” yet another chimed in, loving Hilde’s pert posterior.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilde thrilled her audience with two steamy pictures taken on the beach. She rocked a skimpy pink bikini top and denim overalls with distressed detailing as she perched on the edge of a large rock. She wore her hair in braided pigtails and had a pink backwards baseball cap atop her silky tresses as she smiled at the camera.