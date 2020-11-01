Lizzo Takes ‘WAP’ Very Literally In Water-Themed Catsuit With Super Racy Chest Cutouts For Halloween

Lizzo made a splash with a super risqué Halloween costume that took Cardi B smash hit “WAP” very literally indeed. The singer posted her jaw-dropping “Wet A** P*ssy” Halloween get up to Instagram on Saturday to much acclaim from fans.

The “Good As Hell” musician donned a super racy catsuit as she posed for three poolside shots. She showed off her phenomenal curves in the skintight garment, which was emblazoned with a blue water pattern from top to toe. The catsuit featured two cutouts across Lizzo’s chest, through which viewers could see a racy blue bra, made from plastic and blue material that protected the pop star’s modesty. A long cat-tail was stuck to the back of the leotard, and the material of the garment also covered Lizzo’s shoes for a truly feline effect. Lizzo completed the risqué outfit with a headband that featured cat ears in a matching print. She wore her vibrant red hair loose in tight curls as she posed in luxurious surroundings.

In the first shot Lizzo was on all fours next to a swimming pool, and tested the water with her left hand as she gazed at the camera with a questioning look on her face. The second image saw the “Juice” singer embrace the cat-theme even more as she stuck her tongue out and mimed drinking water from the pool. In the final snap from the slideshow, Lizzo remained on her hands and knees as she shot the camera a sultry look. The backdrop showed a luxurious thatched patio, which contained plenty of cushions, as well as some Halloween bunting.

In the caption, the pop star made sure her fans knew where the inspiration for her Halloween costume had come from. Lizzo’s 9.4 million followers clearly couldn’t get enough of the sexy ensemble, with the post garnering almost 400,000 likes in just 12 hours. Many also headed over to the comments section to share their thoughts on the innovative outfit.

“Once again, I’m trying to imagine anyone not having a crush on Lizzo and thinking that sounds fake,” wrote one admirer.

“Genius! Best costume ever!,” commented another.

“LIZZO WON HALLOWEEN,” added a third fan.

Lizzo is clearly a huge fan of Halloween, as this was not the only look she shared during this year’s spooky season. Indeed, earlier on Saturday she shared a hilarious video of herself dressed up as the fly that iconically landed on Mike Pence’s head during the vice presidential debate. As The Inquisitr reported, the musical beauty wore a black leather and silver bodysuit, decorated with “vote” buttons, as she danced and rubbed her hands together. The backdrop was a photo of the vice president’s forehead. You can see the post here.