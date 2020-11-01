More Than 700 Coronavirus Deaths Linked To Donald Trump’s Rallies, Study Finds

A study found that more than 700 coronavirus deaths have been linked to the political rallies held by President Donald Trump between June and September, a time when the number of cases nationally was on the rise and experts warned that large public events were a danger.

As Politico reported, a group of researchers at Stanford University looked at the impact of 18 rallies held between June 20 and September 30, studying the spread of the virus immediately following the gatherings. They found that areas that hosted campaign events saw a higher rate of infections and deaths than the rest of the country.

“The communities in which Trump rallies took place paid a high price in terms of disease and death,” the findings noted.

It found that these gatherings were linked to 700 deaths and more than 30,000 positive cases, Politico reported.

The first rally that took place within the time frame of the study was an event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which drew intense criticism. The event was the first public rally for the Trump campaign after it had spent several months off the road following the initial outbreak of coronavirus in the United States and the strict lockdowns for the weeks and months that followed. Experts had warned that holding the crowded indoor gathering was dangerous, given that the number of cases was already on the uptick in Oklahoma at the time.

Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, some public health experts believed that Trump’s Tulsa rally was a contributing factor to a sharper rise that took place following June 20. In early July, Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said that large gatherings held within the past few weeks were “more than likely” contributing to the increase in positive tests, though he did not name Trump’s appearance specifically.

“In the past few days, we’ve seen almost 500 new cases, and we had several large events just over two weeks ago, so I guess we just connect the dots,” Dart said.

B. Douglas Bernheim, the chair of Stanford University’s economics department, said the findings of the study should help inform any discussion about the use of lockdowns or other restrictions in the case that infections or deaths should increase.

“There’s currently this very important debate going on about the costs and benefits of lockdowns, restrictions and so forth,” Bernheim said. “It’s important that debate be informed by good information.”

A number of European countries have begun to introduce such measures amid a sharp rise in infections, including the United Kingdom, which just announced a second national lockdown that will go into effect in the coming days.