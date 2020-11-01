‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Pink-Haired Paris Comes To Town, ‘Surprise!’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of November 2-6 reveal that Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) is in town. The youngest Buckingham arrives in Los Angeles and it seems as if she’s here to stay. At first glance, it appears as if Paris and big sister, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) are completely different from each other.

Paris Surprises Zoe

The promo shows that Paris will make her way straight to Forrester Creations where her sister works as a model.

“Oh my god! Paris?” Zoe says as she exits the office. Sitting at reception, Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) looks equally shocked as she watches the exchange between the sisters. Unlike the Logan sisters who dress the same, Zoe and Paris have very different styles.

Zoe’s hair is long and she dresses very conservatively compared to Paris.

“Surprise!” Paris says. The newcomer has short pink hair and is wearing a colorful top. She wears chunky jewelry and has several piercings in her ears.

“You didn’t tell me you were coming to town!” Zoe says.

“And miss the chance to see the look of total shock on my big sister’s face?” Paris explains. It appears as if the younger sibling wanted to surprise the older one. It seems as if they get along well, but The Bold and the Beautiful tease that their relationship may change shortly.

Paris Catches Zende’s Eye On The Bold and the Beautiful

Paris may also have caught Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) attention. He recently returned to Los Angeles and wants to expand his social circle after being out of the country for a long time.

“I want to you hear more about all the juicy details of your life,” he tells the young woman.

Zende showed a lot of interest in Zoe, but she was also his best friend’s girlfriend. When he learned that Zoe had spent the night at Carter Walton’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) apartment, the young designer backed off. Now it seems as if Paris may have sparked his interest.

Of course, Zende will note how different the siblings are. He enjoys the company of the bold and funky Buckingham girl and they start flirting. Unlike Zoe, Paris is single and available and so is he.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers suggest that Zoe won’t like the vibe between her sister and Zende. She will warn Paris about getting caught up with the sexy designer. Could Zoe be jealous that her sister may get a chance with Zende? How will Carter react to the new face in town?