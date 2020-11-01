Ashanti Sizzles In A Revealing Lime Green Dress With Ornate Embellishments

R&B songstress and actress Ashanti stunned her 5.8 million Instagram followers with her most recent update, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a lime green dress that showcased her voluptuous figure to perfection. The garment is what Ashanti wore to celebrate her birthday in Hodges Bay Resort & Spa in Antigua, and she shared several snaps of the festivities, including a picture in which she had a pink birthday cake in front of her.

The luxurious-looking resort was visible in the background of the shot, with several lights emitting a warm glow along the property. Ashanti stood on a sandy beach with a few lounge chairs nearby, as well as a campfire. Towering palm trees dotted the landscape as well, and the bold hue of Ashanti’s outfit stood out amidst the shadows of the night.

The hem of the dress came just a few inches above her knee, leaving plenty of her shapely legs on display. The lime green fabric clung to every inch of her voluptuous curves, stretching over her shapely hips and curvaceous thighs.

While the skirt portion of Ashanti’s ensemble had a relatively simple silhouette, the top portion featured ornate details. Thin ropes wound around her neck, from her collar bone all the way to the top, and the ropes then transitioned into thick straps extending down her chest. Ornate loops and rings were positioned across her torso, creating an eye-catching look that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

Though the dress itself made a major style statement, Ashanti expressed her fashion sense by adding several accessories as well. She wore her hair in a sleek, slicked-back ponytail, and accessorized with golden snake earrings that were on full display thanks to her hairstyle. She also wore a cuff on each forearm, and an anklet on each ankle, adding even more sparkle to the look.

Ashanti posed with one hand by her side and the other on her waist, and her hourglass shape was accentuated by the skintight ensemble. Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 43,100 likes within 18 hours, as well as 475 comments from her eager audience.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Looking amazing,” another follower commented.

“Classy and sharp… always! It’s the lime for me!” a third fan remarked.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH MISS!!!!! My eyes hurt from staring!” another follower added.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashanti tantalized her audience with a duo of sizzling snaps taken poolside. She showcased her bombshell body in a peach bodysuit and a printed cover-up. She included large embellished hoop earrings and flaunted her voluptuous curves in the steamy shots.