Yanet Garcia Bewitches Followers In A Black Thong And Thigh-High Socks For Sexy Halloween Post

Instagram sensation Yanet Garcia has shared another sexy post to her timeline. The Halloween snapshot showed off the model’s enviable body as she sported nothing but a bra, thong, and thigh-high socks. Yanet looked out of a large window in the picture, which was taken from behind showing off her famous rump. She posed in a black bra to match her bottoms as she stared out a city landscape.

To show her Halloween spirit, Yanet’s tall socks were striped like a witch’s, alternating colors between black and orange. She added an oversized black pointy hat to finish off the ensemble which featured feathers and tulle for a spooky effect. The 29-year-old also carried a wooden broomstick at her side with a large curvy handle and thick sticky bristles.

Yanet wore her long dark locks down and in loose waves which cascaded down her back, landing just above her thong’s waistline. The former weather-girls full booty was definitely the star of the sexy new picture, and the post was soon swarmed with thousands of likes and comments from her adoring fans.

In less than a day, the image had brought in over half a million likes, making it one of her more popular shares to date. Pictures shared from Yanet generally rake in around the 150,000 mark unless the photo is of a revealing nature when she’ll get a bigger influx of love.

The comments section had over 3,000 sentiments, many of which were without words and only included emoji. The peach symbol was riddled throughout the bottom of the photo as fans paid homage to her curvy behind. Other popular emoji attached to the pic included the fire symbol, pumpkin, and naturally, the witch.

Those who could spell out their feelings complimented Yanet on her gorgeous body.

“This picture made my day,” one fan wrote.

“You certainly did,” another added, playing off Yanet’s caption of casting a spell on her followers.

“This takes the ‘sexy witch’ costume to a whole other level,” a third said.

Most of the comments were written in Yanet’s native Spanish, as the bombshell is quite famous in her home country of Mexico.

This is the second time this week Yanet has flashed her behind in a tiny revealing thong. On October 9, the model sprawled out in her comfy bed wearing just her undies and a dark sports bra to match. She laid face down, with the pic snapping her from the side, which showed the large curves of her backside. The post had almost 600,000 likes, not a bad day’s work for laying in bed catching some zzz’s.