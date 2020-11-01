Jem Wolfie Displays Ample Assets In Skintight Activewear As She Rides In A Porsche: ‘I Like My Beat Down Low’

Jem Wolfie treated her 2.6 million followers to a close up look at her phenomenal curves on Instagram on Saturday, as she enjoyed a ride in a supercar with the top down. The Australian influencer took a revealing selfie from the passenger seat of the supercar, and ensured her ample cleavage was center stage for the photoshoot.

The social media star wore skintight activewear for the journey, which clung tightly to her ever curve. A form-fitting white cropped top hugged her chest, with its super low neckline displaying a significant amount of cleavage. Jem paired the garment with spandex cycle shorts in salmon pink. The bottoms emphasized her curvy hips and shapely pins, and were hemmed right at the top of her thighs, putting a lot of skin on display. The girly pink and white color palette Jem had picked out perfectly complemented her tanned skin.

Jem accessorized the outfit simply, with a silver chain featuring several small rings looped around her neck. The expensive vehicle’s vibrant blue seat belt was pulled across her chest and hips. She wore her highlighted blond-brown locks in a relaxed yet glamorous style, with loose barrel curls cascading over her shoulders, and some strands of hair blowing in the breeze. The social media star posed with a serious expression on her face, and her right hand placed on her thigh as she took the selfie with her left. The Porsche appeared to be a light blue color, while its striking interiors were a deep maroon with silver detailing.

The photo appeared to strike a chord with Jem’s dedicated followers, and racked up over 55,000 likes in the space of 16 hours. Many of her fans also headed over to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sexy shot.

“Cruising around the city,” wrote one fan, alongside two “100” emoji.

“Beautiful wolfie, u can take me for a ride anytime,” commented another, who added a grinning-face emoji to their words.

“Looking fine as usual,” added a third admirer, with a string of fire, thumbs up, and grinning-face emoji.

Jem’s latest revealing post came just hours after she posed two saucy snaps in uber-tight shorts and a white sports bra to Instagram. As The Inquisitr reported, the social media model sported gray bottoms as she crouched down with her booty popped out for the first image, and then spread her legs for the second snap. The photos were shot from the ground, which gave followers a real up close and personal look at Jem’s enviable curves.