Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Her Curves In A Sexy WWE Diva Costume For Steamy Instagram Video

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente thrilled her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent update, a sizzling share in which she got all dolled up in a sexy costume for Halloween 2020. The clip was taken in Yaslen’s apartment, and several familiar decor elements were visible in the background, including a modern white sectional that she has posed on many times before, as well as a picture of a bridge stretching over an expanse of vibrant blue water.

Yaslen opted to dress as a WWE Diva, as she indicated in the caption, and her ensemble left little to the imagination. On top, she rocked a cropped shirt that was sleeveless with a plunging neckline that placed a serious amount of cleavage on display. The fabric was knotted just below her breasts, and the material stretched over her ample assets, highlighting her curves to perfection. The garment left a tantalizing amount of her toned stomach exposed as well.

Yaslen paired the sexy top with equally revealing bottoms, likewise in a black fabric. The booty shorts dipped low in the front and stretched over her hips, highlighting her hourglass shape. When she turned her body so that her pert posterior was visible in the clip, fans could see just how little of her shapely rear the bottoms actually covered.

She finished off with simple stud earrings, a necklace that hung down with a pendant resting just above her cleavage, and knee-high black boots. Yaslen held a championship belt in her hand and used that as a prop throughout the clip, even putting it on at one point.

Her blond locks were styled in a silky blow-out with major volume, and she flaunted her curves in the steamy video. At one point, she spun around, placing one foot on the hexagonal white ottoman behind her. She shook her booty while holding the belt up in the air and gazing seductively over her shoulder at the camera.

Yaslen’s audience absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 35,200 likes within 11 hours, as well as 494 comments from her fans.

“Beyond stunning omg a masterpiece! Happy Halloween,” one fan wrote.

“The most incredibly beautiful female wrestler I have ever seen,” another follower added.

“You have a magnificent rear my lady and a lovely personality. Cheers,” a third fan remarked.

“Iconic,” yet another commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

The ensemble wasn’t the first Halloween costume Yaslen shared on her Instagram page, however. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Yaslen posted a short video in which she rocked a skimpy monokini, lace fingerless gloves, a bunny tail and bunny ears for a sultry ensemble.