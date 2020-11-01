Christine Quinn Nails Christina Aguilera’s Most Iconic Look In Leather Chaps For Halloween

Christine Quinn, who is most known for starring on Netflix’s hit show, Selling Sunset, took to Instagram to show off her Halloween costume this year. The successful businesswoman dressed up as pop singer Christina Aguilera and nailed her most iconic look from the “Dirrty” music video.

Quinn stunned in a stripey white-and-red bra that featured jewels embroidered on it. She wrapped herself up in a white, red, and black leather biker-style jacket, which was left unzipped. Quinn displayed her decolletage as well as her toned stomach. She paired the look with red panties and black-and-red leather chaps that showcased her upper thigh area. Down the side of the attire appeared to have “Xtina” written.

Quinn styled her long blond hair down with hints of black and a middle part. She rocked long acyrlic nails that were painted with red polish and accessorized with a couple of necklaces, one featuring a lock pendant and the other a heart.

The 32-year-old treated her followers to four images within one post.

In the first shot, she was captured from the thighs-up from a slightly low angle. Quinn tugged at her belt with one hand and held onto her jacket with the other while sporting a mouth-open expression.

In the next slide, the reality TV personality posed side-on and gazed over her shoulder directly at the camera lens. She tilted her head up while pushing her booty out.

In the third frame, Quinn shared a beauty shot in black-and-white where she raised one hand to the side of her face.

In the fourth and final pic, she raised both her arms above her head and gazed to the left.

For her caption, Quinn referenced lyrics from Aguilera’s hit “Dirrty.”

In the tags, she credited her makeup artist Eros MUA, hairstylist Jason, costume designer Julian Mendez Couture, and photographer Bonnie Nichoalds.

Quinn geotagged her upload with West Hollywood, California, informing her social media audience where these snapshots took place.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 67,000 likes and over 1,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.4 million followers.

“Literally you need to stop being this hot immediately,” one user wrote.

“OMG! I declare myself a big fan of yours from now till the end of time,” another person shared.

“OMFG!!!! Xtina is my super fav!! And you… Everything! So fierce!” remarked a third fan.

“I love that costume and you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her followers is nothing new for Quinn. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a silk leopard-print robe that had her first name embroidered on the back.