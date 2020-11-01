Ciara Channels Janet Jackson In PVC Catsuit For Halloween

Ciara dressed up as many high-profile stars for Halloween this year and music icon Janet Jackson was one of them. The legendary entertainer has had many legendary looks over the years, but the one Ciara decided to replicate was the ensemble from the “What’s It Gonna Be?!” video with rapper Busta Rhymes.

The “Like a Boy” hitmaker stunned in a black PVC catsuit with long sleeves that was tight-fitted. The attire was cut-out at the front and displayed her decolletage. The rubber garment featured circular rings embroidered all over and a train attached to it. Ciara wrapped a matching choker around her neck and a corset around her midriff. She completed the look with boots of the same material. The Grammy Award winner rocked acyrlic nails and super long eyelashes. Ciara styled half her long dark hair down and the rest in a messy bun.

The 35-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Ciara was snapped from head-to-toe in front of a plain white backdrop. She rested both her arms beside her and gazed over to her left with a fierce look.

In the next slide, the entertainer was captured closer-up. Ciara leaned forward and sported a mouth-open expression while squinting her eyes.

In the third frame, she posed alongside her daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson 3, who dressed up as Angelina Jolie’s character Maleficent. Sienna held her mother’s hand while holding onto a wand in the other. Ciara flashed a smile directly at the camera lens and appeared to be having a blast playing dress-up with her family.

In the fourth and final pic, Ciara, her husband — Russell Wilson — and three children — Sienna, Future Zahir Wilburn, 6, and Win Harrison Wilson, 3 months, all were photographed in a group shot.

Wilson went with the same theme as his wife and embodied Busta’s look from the same music video. He rocked a metallic silver costume while sporting his dark hair in dreadlocks. He held into his newborn, Win, who looked adorable in a fluffy puppy outfit.

Future crouched in front of his parents and wore a Carnage morph suit next to his younger sister who continued to slay as Maleficent.

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 440,000 likes and over 2,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 26.5 million followers.

“You need your award sis, you killed every single one of them costumes,” one user wrote.

“You stole Halloween Queen!!!” another person shared.

“You’re the Halloween goat at this point,” remarked a third fan.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, another celebrity Ciara dressed up as this year was Cardi B who responded to her Instagram post.