Demi Lovato Flaunts Ample Cleavage In Sexy Vampire Costume, Stuns Fans With Makeup Skills: ‘Face Beat By Me’

Demi Lovato stunned her 93.2 million followers with her incredible costume and makeup skills. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer paraded her look by sharing three photos on her Instagram feed. The uploads instantly sparked a furious frenzy among her followers who flocked to view the post. The offering has already garnered more than 1 million likes.

On October 31, Demi showed off her 2020 Halloween look. She took to the social media platform late that evening and revealed that she had exclusive bragging rights to her makeup. She added that she also did her own hair and costume since she wasn’t in Los Angeles with access to a full glam squad. Demi said that this wasn’t ordinary times but she was proud of what she accomplished by herself. She wished everyone a happy holiday and reminded them to keep safe.

Demi wore a lacy black bra that exposed her ample cleavage. The bra had spaghetti straps that hugged her shoulders and allowed her to show off her décolletage. She teamed the top with a pair of dark embossed leggings. The stretchy fabric clung to her voluptuous hips and thighs. She also put her toned abs and minuscule waist on display in the photos.

She completed her vampire attire with a black coat that floated around her flawless figure. She rocked chunky boots and long black gloves. On the jewelry side, she wore a pair of hoop earrings, and an antique-looking choker with a deep red stone, that could have been a ruby, in the center of it.

The crooner’s makeup skills were on fire. She grayed her hair and styled it pulled always from her face. She made her complexion seem paler by using cosmetics and drew attention to her eyes with some dark tones. The 28-year-old also added to the gruesome factor with vampire teeth and fake blood which she lavishly applied to her breasts, cheeks, and chin.

In the first pic, Demi looked directly at the camera. The snap showed off her face-painting techniques and her gory look. The next snap showed the artist standing in front of a full-length mirror taking a selfie. She showcased her lean body in the sexy pic. The final offering had Demi taking a selfie video in front of the mirror while she sneered for the camera.

On Twitter, Demi shared that Halloween was her favorite day of the year. The Lovatics then purported to make it even more special by inundating her with outrageous compliments and praise.

“Demi saved Halloween again,” one admirer raved.

“Take me with your scarlet kiss,” another teased.

“Yes! I was waiting for this,” a third Instagrammer gushed.

The Inquisitr recently reported on Demi’s new groundbreaking song, “Commander In Chief.” In the song, Demi addresses President Donald Trump directly and asks him how it feels to still be able to breathe while he lines his “pockets deep.”