Holly Sonders Flaunts Cleavage In Unbuttoned White Shirt While ‘Tricking And Treating’

Former Fox Sports host Holly Sonders took to Instagram on Saturday night, showing off some skin in an update that featured her “tricking and treating” at what looked like an apartment complex, as she suggested in the caption.

In the two-second clip, Holly wore an unbuttoned white shirt that she tied right below her chest, allowing her to showcase her impressive cleavage, rock-hard abs, and part of the tattoo on her rib cage. It also appeared that she went braless for the shoot.

Holly paired the top with what looked like a pair of tight blue jeans as she flaunted her curvy booty at multiple points in the short video. She added to the seductiveness of the upload by undoing the top button. The model accessorized with a pendant necklace and seemed to be wearing white polish on her nails.

Holly wore her long brown hair down, with her locks visibly touching the top part of her bottoms as the video started with her walking with her back turned. She then faced the camera briefly, keeping her hands on her hips and flashing a sultry pout. The brunette ran her hands through her hair, turning her back again before she was shot from the front one final time. At that point, she playfully placed her hand on the lens as the footage wrapped up.

As further noted in her caption, the clip was captured by Bagley Shoot.

In the nine hours since the upload went live on Instagram, it has proven popular, garnering slightly more than 30,000 views. Dozens of Holly’s followers also took to the comments section to praise her for her hourglass physique and racy outfit.

“Ohhhh MYYYYY godddd!!!! Stop it!!!!! Toooo much hottness!!! Cannot cope!!!!!” one fan wrote, adding three black hearts at the end of their comment.

“So fierce!!!” a second person remarked, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“I love white shirts on you,” a third follower gushed.

“I could watch and pay for you in a video walking around in that for hours,” a fourth user commented, following up with heart-eye, blushing, and red heart emoji.

Although Holly wasn’t in costume for her apparent trick-or-treat session, she happened to be rocking one in a post she shared earlier on Saturday. As reported by The Inquisitr, the 33-year-old shared a throwback photo from last year where she posed in a sexy referee costume for Halloween. The outfit included a skintight bodysuit with black-and-white stripes, a matching pair of knee-high socks, and black high-heeled boots.