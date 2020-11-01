Abby Dowse Cools Off At The Pool In A Scandalous Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Abby Dowse served up a sexy show of her insane figure in her latest Instagram update, which captured the model “cooling off” at the pool. The Aussie beauty went scantily clad in an impossibly tiny bikini that only covered the essential, giving fans an eyeful of her sizzling curves.

The photo portrayed Abby in mid-profile, putting her chiseled midriff on display and teasing her pert derrière. The 31-year-old was in water up to her knees, stretching out her body as she soaked up the sun. She stood by the edge of the pool, posing with her hands locked over her forehead as if to shield her eyes from the glaring rays. The snap was closely cropped to her voluptuous assets, showing just a glimpse of the crystal-clear turquoise water and a small patch of serene, blue sky overhead. Sunshine hit her trim silhouette, illuminating her stomach and curvy thighs.

The blond bombshell rocked a patterned red bikini, which was adorned with a bright-yellow trim that looked flattering against her dark, bronzed tan. The strappy two-piece featured narrow, ruched cups that were spaced wide apart, forming a plunging neckline that left a vast expanse of décolletage on show. The minuscule top caused her ample curves to spill out nearly on all sides, tying behind her back with a thin string draping down. A pair of spaghetti straps went around her neck, giving support to the flimsy number.

The bathing suit included revealing bottoms that dipped dangerously low in the front, baring Abby’s sculpted tummy. The sides came up above her hips, accentuating her waist and exposing her legs.

The stunner added a few accessories to finish off the smoking-hot look. She wore large hoop earring, pulling up her long tresses into a messy bun to allow her jewelry to be seen. A pair of dainty bracelets dangled from her wrists and a band ring sparkled on one of her fingers.

Abby’s fans made quick work of showing their love for the post. The photo racked up more than 12,450 likes in the first two hours. Plenty of her supporters also took to the comments to compliment her fierce physique.

“You’re really just unbelievable,” wrote one person, adding a screaming-face emoji. “[You] blow my mind with every post how stunning you are,” continued the message.

“Yoooo You weren’t lying about leaning out for the summer, abs are crazyyy,” read another comment, followed by a fire and raising-hands emoji. “Just unbelievable how fine you are.”

In her caption, Abby wished fans an “amazing weekend,” leaving a splashing water emoji to illustrate how she was spending the end of the week.

“You’d have to be in a pool 24/7 to cool off.. ha,” one follower gushed over her hotness.

“So I take it you dressed up as Abby Dowse for Halloween? Love it, best costume possible,” quipped another admirer.