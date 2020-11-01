Chanel West Coast Rocks Skintight Bodysuit & Sexy Accessories For Sizzling Cat Costume

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast thrilled her 3.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, in which she showcased a sexy cat costume she rocked for Halloween 2020. The photos were taken on a staircase, which provided a neutral backdrop for Chanel’s costume to shine.

In the first snap, she was perched on the steps with her feet on different levels. She flaunted her bombshell body in a skintight bodysuit with a plunging neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The garment had long sleeves and was crafted from a leopard-print fabric. The material clung to every inch of her curvaceous figure, from her ample assets to her slim waist. The bodysuit didn’t have any legs, and instead Chanel paired the revealing piece with leg warmers that extended from her ankles to halfway up her thighs. They left several inches of her toned thighs exposed.

Chanel finished off the ensemble with a few accessories, including a pair of cat ears crafted from the same fabric and a tail pinned to her pert posterior. She also added a small black nose and whiskers with makeup, enhancing the overall effect of the costume.

She also added a few inches to her petite stature with her footwear selection, a pair of platform shoes with a clear upper and sparkling heel. Her long locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves.

The second image captured Chanel while she was in the middle of bursting out in laughter, and she appeared to be having an absolute blast as she placed one hand on a nearby wall for balance.

She finished off the steamy update with a short video clip in which she strutted up a staircase and treated her audience to the view of the back of the look. She swayed her hips side-to-side as she ascended the stairs, and then when she reached the top, she dropped it down low and twerked a bit, flaunting her shapely figure as she struck a variety of sultry poses.

Her audience loved the update, and the post received over 83,700 likes as well as 1,225 comments within just six hours of going live.

“Omg so cute,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“You are SO the hottest woman hon,” another follower added.

“Smoking hot!!!” a third fan remarked, including a flame emoji in the comment.

“When I thought you couldn’t get more gorgeous girl you just transform,” yet another commented.

The feline ensemble wasn’t the first Halloween look Chanel shared this year. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a striped top, denim overalls, knee-high socks and pigtails as she dressed up as a cuter version of the horror movie character Chucky, who was first introduced in the 1988 film Child’s Play.