Tahlia Skaines Sizzles In Sexy Halloween Costume: ‘Nice Angel Or Naughty Angel’

Australian model Tahlia Skaines celebrated Halloween on Instagram with a steamy post wherein she flaunted her enviable figure and killer curves. The blond bombshell flashed her busty cleavage and bare thighs in a sexy angel costume, putting on a tantalizing display as she stood with her legs spread.

The stunner was dressed in all-black, rocking a super low-cut bustier that clung tightly to her chest and midriff. The item had an alluring push-up effect that concentrated the attention on her buxom assets, while also giving fans a peek at her toned midsection.

Tahlia paired the skimpy top with an even more revealing sheer tulle miniskirt. The thigh-skimming number hugged her waist, billowing over her hips in a set of pleats. The see-through fabric flashed a glimpse of her lace underwear and exposed her chiseled pins. She wore leather boots that stretched over the knee, accentuating her long, lean legs.

The costume was complete with a set of feathery black wings and a matching halo, which was suspended above her head with wires. Tahlia added some bling with large hoop earrings. A thick bangle bracelet decorated her forearm, coordinating with her silver manicure.

The 23-year-old posed in her living room for the eye-popping shot. She slightly cocked her hip and shoulders, parting her lips in a sultry expression and gazing to the side with an absorbed stare. Her long, platinum-blond tresses brushed over her shoulders, framing her bosom and further drawing the eye to her abundant décolletage.

Tahlia seemed undecided whether the look was a “nice” or a “naughty” one, as indicated in the caption. The décor appeared to mirror the sentiment, as the model had her back to a white sofa and a set of black armchairs that seemingly illustrated the dichotomy. She also told fans this was the first time she celebrated Halloween in years, and added a string of dark hearts that alluded to her costume.

Followers appeared captivated with the smoking-hot look, clicking the like button on her post more than 4,800 times in the first 50 minutes. Her supporters also took to the comments section to lavish her with praise.

“You are too pretty,” wrote one person.

“What a babe,” gushed a second Instagrammer, leaving a trail of star-struck emoji.

“Literally love this,” read a third message.

“Dark angel” penned a fourth fan.

The update came just three days after Tahlia brought some serious heat to the app with a scorching lingerie look. The bombshell posed in bed in a sizzling sheer black lace two-piece, reeling in more than 16,200 likes from her eager audience.