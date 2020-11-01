Sean Connery’s Final Photo Shows Him Smiling & Celebrating Birthday With Loved Ones

The last photo of Sir Sean Connery, the legendary Scottish actor who passed away at 90 this weekend, showed him sharing a heartwarming moment with two of his loved ones, The Sun has revealed. The picture is available to view in the article.

The heartfelt photo was taken in August of last year, on Connery’s 89th birthday. The image saw him hunched between his son, Jason Connery and Fiona Upton, who’s Jason’s partner.

In the picture, Connery’s index finger pointed up in the air while his face boasted the charming and bubby expression that made him a household name.

Even though he looked thin and frail at the time, he still looked full of life as the three of them smiled and celebrated the occasion.

The trio also appeared to be sitting in comfort and having a good time. The background showcased some white wall and golden photo frames, which added a sense of calm and warmth to the image.

According to The Sun report, the actor passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by family. There will be a private ceremony for his closest acquaintances to pay their final respects soon.

Connery’s publicist also revealed that as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic has ended, there will be a larger memorial to celebrate the performer’s life.

As the Mirror pointed out, Jason also paid tribute to his father in a statement released to the BBC, revealing that the news came as a shock to the family.

“We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time.”

Jason described the passing of the original James Bond performer as a “sad loss for people around the world.”

Stephen Shugerman / Getty Images

He admitted that his dad had been unwell for a while, presumably when the aforementioned picture was taken as well.

Connery also celebrated his life with Micheline Roquebrune, the Moroccan-French painter whom he married in 1975. The pair met at a golf game in 1970 and spent the next 45 years together.

While Roquebrune wasn’t present in her husband’s heartfelt snap with their son, she opened up about her happy memories with him on Saturday.

As The Sun documented in a separate report, she described him as “gorgeous” and said that he passed on “without a fuss.”

Many tributes that have poured in for the star in the last few hours. Lots of celebrities, fans and people who knew him or simpy admired his work flocked to social media and released statements to pay their respects.