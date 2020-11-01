Melissa Riso Flaunts Hot Body In Sexy Devil Halloween Costume

Melissa Riso gave her Instagram fans quite a treat for Halloween when she shared a video of herself dressed up for a big Wish brand party.

In the clip, Melissa posed on a spooky red carpet dotted with carved pumpkins featuring a “W.” Behind her hung a purple rose background hung with skeletons and spider webs with the brand’s logo in blue lights. The model wore a crimson satin bra that had triangles covering her large bosom. She topped it with a sheer cropped top that featured a large black band around her ribcage and netting that had a large whole over her cleavage and clasped above it. She paired the skimpy top with high-waisted black leather pants that hugged her curves and showcased her nipped-in waist and flat tummy. Over one shoulder, she had a small matching back with a gold chain strap.

The brunette covered her luxurious locks with a sexy red wig that cascaded in curls down her back and had two devil horns on either side of its center part. Melissa also wore matching high-heeled boots. A yellow bracelet completed her red carpet holiday costume. At one point, she animatedly talked to a host in a microphone, but she had music playing over the video, so viewers could only see her expressions and huge, toothy smile.

Melissa wished her followers a happy Halloween, and they showed the cute footage a lot of love. Nearly 3,100 Instagrammer users hit the “like” button, and dozens also took the time to reply with positive words.

“You are truly beautiful and attractive and a very sexy devil. Can I please get an autographed picture? Please,” wondered one follower who also added a pumpkin and a demon emoji.

“Melissa, you are a very beautiful woman. So sexy in that hot costume. I love it!” a second fan enthused, including several ghosts and a blushing smiley.

“I hope you stay safe and have a great Halloween. It looks like you had an awesome time last night. Kisses,” wrote a third Instagram user who added several heart-eye emoji.

“Wowsers! You look amazing. Don’t forget to set your clocks back tonight and enjoy an even longer party,” a fourth devotee reminded, adding clocks, jack-o-lanterns, devils, and ghosts.

Melissa has showcased her curvaceous body in several different costumes during this holiday season. The Inquisitr previously reported that she flaunted her assets in a skimpy French Maid outfit that left little to the imagination.