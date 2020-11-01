Ashley Resch Flaunt Cleavage In Sexy Halloween Costume: ‘Does Sound Nice’

Ashley Resch was all treats and no tricks for Halloween as she thrilled her Instagram fans with two pictures of herself in a sexy princess costume, which provided some holiday thrills for her followers.

In the first shot, Ashley posed next to a beige wall with a big toothy smile on her flawlessly made-up face and one hand resting on her hip. She wore a pink bustier that featured faux laces in the center lined with sparkly gemstones and purple ribbon. The undergarment pressed her full bosom up over the top, revealing an ample glimpse of her cleavage. She paired the lingerie top with a see-through pastel pink miniskirt that sat at her natural waist, emphasizing its slender size and revealing her curvy hips and inked thighs below.

Long, over-the-elbow gloves with no fingertips helped add a formal air to the costume while showing off the model’s long bright manicure. Ashley also wore white lacy thigh-highs.

Ashley wore her blond hair in loosely curled layers, which fell over her forehead from a side part, stopping just past her shoulders. A gold crown set atop her mane. She also accessorized with large gold hoop earrings and a thick chain necklace that featured a lock charm that nestled right between her breasts.

In the second image, Ashley posed with her hip popped out, and she had a sultry look on her face. She held her full lips slightly open.

She indicated that she enjoyed her royal title that went along with the costume, and her Instagram followers showed a lot of love for the look. At least 15,000 hit the “like” button, and more than 215 took the time to leave a comment, with many choosing the flame emoji to express themselves.

“Your stallion awaits, Ashley. Who’s got the key to your lock,” wondered one fan who included a heart and a rose along with several horses.

“I can make you feel like a queen. I love you,” a second follower offered, including several red heart-eye emoji.

“You have a very beautiful smile. You look so sexy,” enthused a third devotee who added a crown, diamond, and rose.

“Aww, you’re absolutely beautiful, sweetie,” a fourth Instagram user declared with a heart-kiss smiley.

Ashley regularly shares photos of herself in skimpy outfits, bikinis, workout clothes as she goes about her daily life and work. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showcased her voluptuous curves in photos of her wearing a romantic crop top and bikini briefs.