NBA Rumors: Myles Turner & TJ Warren Could Be Traded To Warriors For Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney & No. 2 Pick

After finishing the 2019-20 NBA season as a lottery team, the Golden State Warriors are expected to find ways to immediately return to title contention next year. Aside from making sure that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green will be returning to their 100 percent health, there are speculations that the Warriors are planning to engage in a blockbuster deal that would enable them to land an All-Star caliber talent this fall. One of the players that they could target on the trade market in the 2020 offseason is Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.

According to NBA Analysis Network, the Warriors may consider sending a package that includes Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to the Pacers in exchange for Turner and TJ Warren. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine. If the trade becomes a reality, it would not only be beneficial for the Warriors but also for the Pacers.

“The Pacers will need to decide what they want to do with the center position since keeping Domantas Sabonis and Turner together doesn’t make much sense. Taking a chance on Wiggins with a head coach coming from an organization known for player development is a respectable choice. It wouldn’t be just Wiggins that Indiana would be receiving in this deal. The Pacers would have their pick of an intriguing prospect with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. That’s a big deal for a franchise who hasn’t picked inside the top 10 since 1989.”

Ashley Landis-Pool / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the proposed scenario would make a lot of sense for the Warriors as it would allow them to add an All-Star caliber big man in Turner who is capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc. The arrival of Turner in Golden State would boost the Warriors’ performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, rebounder, rim protector, and floor-spacer. Last season, he averaged 12.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from the three-point range, per ESPN.

The Warriors originally traded for Wiggins to fill the huge hole left by Kevin Durant in the wing. However, they shouldn’t mind sending him to Indiana since they would be acquiring Warren in return. Warren may not be as popular as Wiggins, but he’s already starting to make his presence felt in the league. Compared to Wiggins, he’s a much better defender and floor-spacer, making him a great replacement for Durant in the Warriors’ “Death Lineup.”

If Turner and Warren mesh well with Curry, Thompson, and Green, the Warriors would not only have a realistic chance of reclaiming the NBA championship title next season, but it would also allow them to revive their dynasty.