Maria Eduarda Sizzles In A Skintight, Leather Dress To Show Off Her Curvaceous Figure

On Friday, October 31, Brazilian fitness model Maria Eduarda took to her Instagram page and shared a double-picture collage which sent temperatures through the roof.

In the snapshot, Maria rocked a black, skintight dress made up of faux leather. It consisted of a knee-length skirt, a cage-style neckline which included three studded straps and a collar. The risqué ensemble not only hugged her curves but also showed off a hint of sideboob.

The miniskirt of the outfit featured a zippered front which drew attention to her thighs. In terms of accessories, she opted for a belt that had the word ‘police’ carved into it. The hottie completed her attire with a pair of thigh-high leather boots.

Maria wore her highlight tresses down, letting her long and silky locks cascade over her shoulders and back. The picture was captured against a neutral background, at a nondescript location.

On the right side of the photo collage, Maria turned her back toward the camera to flaunt her shapely booty. She placed a hand on her breasts and gazed straight at the lens. She parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the second image, the hottie stood with her legs spread apart. Keeping one of her hands on her waist, she pointed the fingers of her other hand toward the camera. She slightly lifted her chin and sported a pout.

Maria added a caption in Spanish, and according to Google Translate, she wrote the words “standing there.”

Within six hours of posting, the pic amassed more than 20,000 likes. In addition, several of Maria’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared close to 370 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and pretty looks.

“Oh wow, you look beautiful, my future wife! I love you so much,” one of her admirers remarked.

“Hi gorgeous, this is a nice outfit. Highlights your curves perfectly,” chimed in another user, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“If a policewoman like you ever arrests me, I would never like to be released again,” a third fan commented.

“What a great body. That derrière is driving me crazy!” a fourth follower proclaimed.

Others posted words and phrases like “dream girl,” “Mamacita,” and “marry me,” to let the model know how much they adore her.

Maria seems to be on a sexy snap-sharing spree these days. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on October 30, she posted a hot photo in which she could be seen wearing a snake-skin print bikini that left little to the imagination.