Joe Biden Cracks Jokes At Donald Trump’s Expense

During a campaign rally on Saturday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden cracked jokes at President Donald Trump’s expense, Mediaite reported.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters in Detroit, Michigan, Biden repeatedly ridiculed Trump, mocking his statements and behavior and casting him as unfit for office.

Biden began by noting that Trump “likes to portray himself as a tough guy, the macho man.”

“But when was the last time you saw a President of the United States literally being laughed at by the world leaders at the United Nations?” he asked.

This was a reference to the 2018 United Nations General Assembly. At the event Trump boasted about his administration’s accomplishments, claiming to have achieved more during his presidency than any of his predecessors. The suggestion prompted laughter from the crowd of world leaders.

After taking a jab at Trump’s behavior at the UN gathering, Biden said that NATO leaders once “openly mocked” the commander-in-chief.

At a 2019 NATO summit, cameras caught French leader Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson gossiping and laughing at the U.S. leader. Apparently unnerved, Trump left the event early, refusing to hold a press conference.

Biden then went on to describe Trump as “Vladimir Putin’s puppy,” suggesting that the commander-in-chief was “too scared” to confront the Russian leader about the alleged bounties on American soldiers stationed in Afghanistan.

“What a total embarrassment,” Biden continued.

He then reminded the audience that Trump once described himself as “a perfect physical specimen.” As he delivered the lines, the Democrat made the sign of the cross, prompting even more uproarious laughter.

“Maybe that’s why he thought he was able to write off $70,000 on his taxes because he needed special haircare,” he said.

“Seriously. $70,000 written off for hair care? I tell you what, man. I hardly have any hair but I’d rather have what I have.”

Earlier this year, The New York Times released a report on more than two decades of the real estate mogul’s tax-return data. The damning report showed that the commander-in-chief has paid essentially no federal income taxes since 2000. It also showed that he spent more than $70,000 on hairstyling while filming The Apprentice.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

President Barack Obama has joined Biden on the campaign trail and he, too, has cracked jokes at Trump’s expense. Per The Washington Examiner, at a similar Michigan rally, Obama ridiculed Trump’s apparent obsession with crowd sizes, saying that his successor must be “traumatized” because no one showed up to his birthday parties as a kid.