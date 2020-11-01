WWE News: Former Superstar’s Wife Blasts Him For Having An Affair & Walking Out: ‘Alcohol Caused All Of This’

As documented by Ringside News, Karl Anderson’s wife, whose name is Christine, recently accused the former WWE superstar of cheating on her. It all started when she uploaded a picture of him to Instagram in which the word “cheater” was written on his face. Now she has shared more information on the matter.

As the report highlighted, Christine uploaded an Instagram story earlier today that insinuated that Anderson has a drinking problem. She also said that the Impact Wrestling star has since distanced himself from her and their children.

“Running away doesn’t resolve anything. Kids haven’t seen you in [two] days. Your ego is more important than your family. Hope she was worth it. BTW — alcohol caused all of this. Maybe you should get some real help. Let’s see what true friends will.”

In a follow-up story, Christine shared a photo of one of their children staring at his shoes. In the accompanying caption, she encouraged the child to follow in the right “footsteps,” suggesting that she hopes he doesn’t take after his father.

According to another report from Ringside News, Christine has since deleted the stories. However, she noted that she “got [her] point across.” The article also noted that she shared text messages detailing exchanges between her and her husband, in which he called her a derogatory name.

As documented by Essentially Sports, some of the couple’s social media followers believed that Christine was pranking him. They are known for goofing around and sharing the footage and pictures online. At first, some people thought she was talking about Monopoly.

Others have speculated that it could be part of a wrestling storyline. Anderson is portrayed as a heel, so this could be a work for him to gain some heat and create publicity. As of this writing, though, that doesn’t appear to the case.

The former WWE superstar’s subsequent responses have added more intrigue to his wife’s claims. As the Essentially Sports article pointed out, he uploaded a cryptic message to social media in which he threatened to cut people off. He also hinted at there being more to the saga than meets the eye.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Anderson was released from his WWE contract earlier this year, along with his tag team partner Luke Gallows. This was due to the company’s cost-cutting measures to cope with COVID-19 concerns.

The duo experienced a lot of success in the company, winning the Tag Team Championships on two occasions and forming an alliance with AJ Styles.