Melanie Griffith, 63, Rocks A ‘Halloweeni Bikini’ & Shows Support For Joe Biden While Encouraging Fans To Vote

Melanie rocked a bright two-piece in a selfie that wowed her fans.

Melanie Griffith was a sexy sexagenarian in the bathroom selfie that she shared with her 518,000 Instagram followers on Halloween night.

Melanie, 63, stunned her fans by rocking a skimpy bikini that looked more appropriate for a hot summer day than a cool fall evening. However, the bold bathing suit did feature autumnal colors. It was crafted out of stretchy fabric with a pattern of wide orange and red stripes divided by thinner black lines. Her top had wide supportive straps and a deep neckline that formed a wide V over her ample assets. The garment superbly displayed her age-defying cleavage. A thin black band formed a tiny loop in the center of the bust, and it linked the top’s cups together.

Melanie’s matching bottoms boasted a low-rise style with similar loop details on both sides. They connected the front panel to the red side straps. Their design ensured that the Body Double actress was showing off most of her taut stomach, and the hip-hugging waistline accentuated her hourglass curves.

Melanie posed with her toned thighs slightly apart. She stood in front of a mirror to snap her selfie, and the marble countertop in front of it blocked most of her legs from view.

She held her phone up so that it covered the lower half of her face. This revealed that her fingernails were painted a rich burgundy color. She wore her blond hair pulled up in a messy top knot that was secured with a scrunchie.

Another marble counter covered with toiletries was visible behind Melanie. A mirror with a gilded filigree frame frame hung above it between two gold wall sconces. The walls featured marble-patterned tiles arranged in a brick configuration. Bay windows above the bathtub allowed plenty of natural light inside the space.

In her caption, Melanie wished her followers a happy Halloween and reminded them to vote. The Working Girl star also used a hashtag to show her support for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

“Wow. Crazy gorgeous. That’s quite a pair of pumpkins you’ve got there!” wrote Million Dollar Decorators star Martyn Lawrence Bullard in response to Melanie’s post.

“You are so cool, and gorgeous!” another message in the comments section read.

“Dropoff ballot like my jaw dropped at your *gorgeous* photo!!” wrote a fan who responded to Melanie’s caption.

The luxurious bathroom that the actress posed in was the same one featured in another photo that had her fans gushing over her youthful appearance. As reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a pink bra and underwear to promote breast cancer awareness.