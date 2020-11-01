Sadie Robertson & Husband Christian Huff Shock Fans As They Hilariously Dress Up As The Biebers For Halloween

Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff show off their dance moves.

Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff got into the Halloween spirit by displaying their unusual costumes on Instagram. They gave their fans quite a shock when the Duck Dynasty star posted a hilarious video on the social media platform. She dressed up as Justin Bieber, while her husband opted to be Hailey Bieber.

In the video clip, the couple showed off their best dance moves to the famous pop singer’s tune “Come Around Me.” Sadie, who is pregnant with her first child, did her best to dress like Justin by wearing an oversized black Champion sweatshirt and white baggy sweatpants. She had her blond locks piled under a blue knit cap. She finished off her look with white sneakers. The former reality star explained in the comments section in her post why she decided to be Justin and not Hailey. Sadie said that people have told her for years that she looks like the singer, so she decided to be him.

As cute as Sadie was, Christian may have been the highlight of the video as he tried imitating Justin’s wife, Hailey. He sported a pair of gray sweatpants and a white t-shirt that he strategically knotted in the front to reveal his bare tummy. He also wore a blond wig with a ponytail in the back. He strutted his stuff in front of the camera and most of their fans thought it was great.

“Costume of the year goes to…SADIE & CHRISTIAN,” one follower remarked in the comments.

“I didn’t know i needed this until now — this is gold,” another person said.

“Happy Halloween. This is Amazing,” stated a third fan.

“This is the best thing ever,” said a fourth admirer.

There were some fans who shared their distaste for their choice to dress up at all for Halloween. Sadie and her family are well-known for their strong Christian faith and some of her Instagram followers were not thrilled that she and her husband chose to participate in the holiday. However, most of them thought it was quite funny.

Sadie revealed a few days ago that she recently got struck down with COVID-19 and ended up in the hospital because of dehydration. In her recent podcast, she and a few members of her family sat down to discuss how they got it and how they felt through their sickness. The 23-year-old said that she was still suffering from morning sickness and then got COVID. That combination made her so weak that she got taken to the hospital as a precaution. Now that she is feeling better, she is able to enjoy some fun on October 31 with her husband.

Christian also shared a photo on Instagram of him and Sadie standing outside together in their Bieber getups. He had his hand placed over his wife’s growing belly and doing his best to provide a pouty look. Sadie was giving the peace sign.