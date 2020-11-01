GOP Strategist Says Donald Trump Will Be ‘Crushed’ By Joe Biden: ‘We Are In The Last Gasp As A National Party’

In an interview with MSNCB broadcast on Saturday, GOP strategist Stuart Stevens said that he expects President Donald Trump to get “crushed” by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Raw Story reported.

Speaking with anchor Jonathan Capehart, Stevens posited that the GOP may never recover from Trump’s presidency.

“Look, the Republican Party went down a path, it had a choice, but it went down a path to embrace white grievance as its core and we are in the last gasp as a national party,” he said.

“I think Donald Trump is going to be crushed on Tuesday — absolutely crushed.”

Even if Trump somehow beats Biden, Stevens argued, figures like him and White House Adviser Stephen Miller will not be able to prevent what’s coming.

The strategist pointed out that demographic changes cannot be stopped and asserted that the GOP’s decision to embrace the type of politics represented by Trump and others will backfire.

Stevens noted that the majority of Americans under 15 are not white, suggesting that he expects most of them to vote Democratic.

“They’re non-white when they turn 18 and start voting and that is the end of the Republican Party as we know it. So you could deny gravity, but when you jump out of a window, gravity is going to win,” he said.

Stevens has worked for a number of prominent Republicans, including Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, former presidential candidate Bob Dole, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley and Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio.

He has previously made similar predictions.

In an interview earlier this month, he argued that voters gave Trump a chance in 2016 because they saw him as an anti-establishment candidate and believed he would be better for the country than former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Stevens added that Trump is now defined by his failures, pointing to his administration’s handling of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

With Election Day around the corner, Biden seems to be in a much stronger position than Trump. The Democrat is ahead in six key swing states, per the polling average by RealClearPolitics.

He has maintained a solid advantage in Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Wisconsin, while remaining slightly ahead in Arizona and Florida.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Democrats seem well-positioned to keep control of the House of Representatives and take the Senate. According to FiveThirtyEight‘s forecast, they have an 80 percent chance of winning between 48 and 55 seats in the upper chamber.

Still, as previously noted by The Inquisitr, low Black and Latino voter turnout could work to Trump and Republicans’ advantage.