Ariel Winter Dresses As Pamela Anderson In Sexy Throwback Halloween Snaps

Actress Ariel Winter stunned her 4.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a series of steamy snaps showing off her Halloween ensembles from years past. The photos were taken in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag indicated.

Ariel kicked off sizzling series of photos with a shot in which she posed in front of a plain white wall. She showcased her ample assets in a skimpy silver top that shimmered in the light and featured a revealing cowl neckline. Straps stretched around her neck, and the garment was a cropped look, leaving her flat stomach on display. Her arms were bare as well, and Ariel had drawn on a tattoo to resemble actress Pamela Anderson’s ink.

She paired the sexy top with bottoms crafted from the same eye-catching fabric. She wore a blond wig with tresses that tumbled down her chest and back, and she gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

She shared several additional angles of the Pamela Anderson costume, including one which captured the ensemble from the side, showing just how skimpy the back of the top was.

She also showcased her curves in another bold costume which featured a neon green cropped shirt with off-the-shoulder sleeves and matching bell bottom pants. The pants were crafted from a semi-sheer fabric, and Ariel rocked a thong underneath them, showing off plenty of her curvaceous figure. She finished the ensemble with a platinum blond wig and a cowboy hat atop her head.

In one close-up snap she shared in the bright green ensemble, she had a row of gems affixed to her forehead. She also shared a snap in which she wore a short blond wig styled in a bob with blunt bangs.

Ariel compared the Halloween looks from years past with a few slides in which she showed how she was spending the holiday this year. Her followers loved the update, and the post racked up over 62,200 likes within one hour. It also received 440 comments in the same time span.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one fan wrote simply.

“Love all your outfits!!” another follower added.

“Happy Halloween you angelic human being,” a third fan remarked, including a heart emoji and ghost emoji in the comment.

“You are so beautiful stop,” another follower chimed in.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Ariel stunned her audience with a bold look that highlighted her curvaceous figure. She rocked a pink miniskirt covered in eye-catching embellishments and a semi-sheer white shirt. Her long locks were a soft pink hue, and she flaunted her figure while posing outdoors for the steamy shot.