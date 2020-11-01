Belle Hassan Rocks A Strapless Bodysuit And Bunny Ears For Halloween

British reality TV personality and model Belle Hassan went online on Saturday, October 31, and treated her 1 million fans to double-photo update — one which became an instant hit.

In the snapshots, Belle rocked a strapless bodysuit that boasted a sweetheart neckline and a high-cut leg opening. The tiny garment showed off major cleavage while also drawing attention to her flawless décolletage, toned legs, and thighs.

Belle completed her attire with a pair of knee-high black socks, a white wristband, a collar with a bow, and bunny ears.

The hottie wore her blond tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. She painted her perfectly-manicured nails with black polish to ramp up the glam.

According to the geotag, the pics were captured in her hometown of London, United Kingdom. The shoot took place indoors, in a nondescript room.

In the first image, Belle knelt on the floor in front of the mirror. She spread her legs and kept a hand on her right thigh. The hottie lifted her chin and looked straight at the lens. She also parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look. The second picture was quite similar to the first one but this time, she did not lift her chin.

In the caption, Belle wished her followers a happy Halloween. She informed users through a tag that her outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Bravura Boutique. That apart, she disclosed that she did her makeup herself.

Within 5 hours of going live, the snapshots amassed more than 44,000 likes. In addition, several of Belle’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 190 messages in which they praised her hourglass figure as well as her pretty looks.

“Hands down the hottest bunny of the day,” one of her fans commented.

“Oh wow, you have an incredibly sexy figure. I love your lips and eyes too,” chimed in another user, adding multiple kiss and fire emoji to the comment.

“What a stunning and beautiful lady. You look cute in this photo,” a third admirer remarked.

“Oh god, that is the most spectacular thing I have ever seen! You are breathtaking. Have the best Halloween,” a fourth follower wrote.

Others posted words and phrases like “marry me,” “unreal,” and “phenomenal,” to express their adoration.

Other than her regular fans, several fellow models and TV personalities also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Mandi Vakili, Joanna Chimonides, Tallia Storm, Nicole Bass, and Anna Vakili.

Belle rarely fails to impress her admirers with her hot and stylish pictures. On October 25, she uploaded a set of photographs in which she rocked a black cage-style crop top which showed off plenty of cleavage. She teamed the top with high-waisted leather pants.