Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Booty In A Thong For Halloween Costume Inspired By Pamela Anderson Character

Kendall used one of her racy photos to remind her fans to vote.

Kendall Jenner went blond and rocked a lot of black for her revealing 2020 Halloween costume. The model took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her edgy look inspired by a busty, bounty-hunting movie character. She also used her attention-grabbing pics to remind her 141 million followers to vote in the November 4 election.

Kendall, 24, was clad in an all-black ensemble based on one of the racy looks worn by Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson in the 1996 movie Barb Wire. The critically panned film was an adaption of a superhero comic book series of the same name. Pamela’s titular character was a bar owner who moonlighted as a bounty hunter in a dangerous society ravaged by a Second American Civil War. Many of the outfits that she rocked showcased her hourglass figure and ample cleavage.

Kendall sported a leather corset top that enhanced her own curves while making her slim waist even smaller. The stiff piece had a lace-up back and boning in the front. The V-shaped neckline plunged down low between molded cups that fit her chest like a glove.

She also rocked sheer tights, which she wore underneath a pair of thong bottoms. Thigh-high boots with thin heels and pointed toes provided a little additional coverage below her waist. She completed her outfit with a pair of long, sheer arm warmers and leather gloves. Around her left wrist, she wore a silver barbwire cuff bracelet. A black temporary tattoo that matched it circled her upper arm.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a golden blond wig that was almost an exact replica of Pamela’s ’90s-era hairstyle. The hairpiece was styled in bouncy, voluminous waves with curled bangs and a deep side part. Kendall even sported the pencil-thin eyebrows that were trendy when Barb Wire was filmed.

Kendall shared three photos of her look in a slideshow format. The first shot showed her sitting on a motorcycle with a “Barb” license plate. She leaned forward on the seat to display her peachy derriere to maximum effect. She also turned around and held out a triangular, spike-trimmed flag with the word “vote” printed on it in red letters.

The second image provided a closer look at Kendall’s hair and makeup. She was photographed lying on her stomach and holding a different “vote” pennant as she seductively parted her plump lips. For her final shot, she crouched down on the ground with her right knee thrust forward. She held the original flag out in front of her as if it were a gun.

Kendall’s famous followers — including many of her family members — seemed thoroughly impressed with her costume.

“OMG U WIN Halloween!!!!!!!” read a message from Kim Kardashian in the comments section.

“How on earth did you pull this off so perfectly!!!!!!!!! Wtf!!!!!!” Khloe wrote.

“So we’re just gonna sit here and pretend like this isn’t the most insane thing of all time?” commented model Hailey Baldwin.