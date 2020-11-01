Mandy Rose Sizzles In Lilac Cropped-Top & Leggings: ‘Happy Halloween’

WWE star Mandy Rose gave her Instagram followers a Halloween treat on Saturday with a new sexy shot of herself modeling workout clothes from Vanquish Fitness Women.

In the shot, Mandy stood in front of a beige wall with her legs spread and her hands resting on her waist above her hips, showing off her white manicured fingernails and toned tummy. She wore a long-sleeve, textured crop top with the word “Vanquish” around the hemline. The garment’s sleeves bunched up around her wrists. The top revealed a peek at her chiseled abs, and the lines of her bra were visible beneath the fabric. She paired it with matching high-waisted workout leggings with the same word printed on the waistband and various textured areas on her hips and thighs. They highlighted her fit, curvy hips and legs.

Mandy wore her highlighted blond hair straight, and it swept over to one side of her face from a side part with the other side tucked neatly behind her ear. She looked up into the camera’s lens with hen innocent look in her eyes. She kept her full lips closed in a pout.

Mandy’s fans showed her a lot of support on the holiday post, even though a few expressed their sadness at not seeing her wearing a costume. Nearly 64,000 hit the “like” button while at least 660 of them also took the time to leave an uplifting comment. Many chose to include the flame emoji as a visual representation of their thoughts.

“Mandy Night Raw! You are Looking so Incredible! Trick or treat,” wrote one fan who added several black hearts and a jack-0-lantern to complete the comment.

“Wow! You look amazing, Mandy. It’s not really scary, though. I thought you’d have on a costume,” a second follower teased along with several laughing, crying and blushing smilies.

“Let the lord be with Mandy because damn, you look sexy,” gushed a third devotee who included a peach, red heart, and a couple of scared emoji.

“This color looks so good on you. Happy Halloween. You are the most gorgeous woman on Monday Night Raw, and soon you will become my woman’s champion,” a fourth Instagram user wrote, adding two ghost emoji.

Mandy regularly engages her fans by sharing lots of pictures of herself enjoying life, modeling skimpy outfits, working out, and working. The Inquisitr previously reported that she thrilled her followers by sharing a shot of herself wearing a strappy black bikini while relaxing on the beach.