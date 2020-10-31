Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrate Daughter Willow’s 20th Birthday With Adorable Pictures

Willow Smith turned 20 years old today, and to celebrate, her parents, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, have taken to social media to show her love.

On Friday night, Jada shared adorable photos of little Willow with her 10.6 million Instagram followers. In the throwback pictures, the birthday girl was wearing a witch Halloween costume.

“Happy Birthday to my most favorite Spooky Girl in the whole wide world!!!!” she wrote in the caption, adding numerous heart emojis.

Just hours after the Girls Trip actress shared the picture, fellow celebrities and fans alike took to the comments section to join in on the wishes.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY, WILLOW!! I hope it’s a great one!!” Gloria Estefan wrote under the photo.

“Happy Birthday Willow, keep shining your beautiful light on the world,” one fan commented.

“Willow you are one very strong, intelligent, beautiful, talented black woman. Happy Birthday. May you live long, healthy, strong, happy, bold and unapologetically authentically you,” another fan wrote.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Her father, Will, also took a moment to give her a shout out on her special day. On Saturday, the popular actor shared a different throwback picture of his daughter, in which she wore a black mask and orange tulle skirt, as well as more recent snaps.

“My Bean! 20 years old. WTH?!?! You have broken me and rebuilt me in ways that were unimaginable to my closed mind. It is my wildest pleasure to love & to serve you. Happy Birthday, to my Halloween Queen @willowsmith,” he wrote in the caption.

Jaden, her brother, also joined in on the wishes. On Saturday, he posted a throwback and other pictures with her sister, without writing anything in the caption.

As fans may know, Willow has a tight-knit relationship with her family, especially her mother. The two co-host Red Table Talk, a Facebook Watch series on which they discuss everything from family and relationships to mental health, social justice issues, and current events.

For example, in a recent episode surrounding Juneteeth, the mother-and-daughter duo had a candid discussion on “cancel culture,” as The Inquisitr reported. Joined by Dr. Angela Davis and Tamika D. Mallory, the young woman was critical of how the public can sometimes dismiss others because they’ve made a mistake.

Apart from the Facebook Watch show, the “Whip My Hair” artist has been busy being an ambassador for Savage x Fenty, Rihanna’s lingerie line. While announcing the new partnership, Willow posted photos from the campaign shoot, in which she wore black lingerie and fishnets.