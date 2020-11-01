Madison Reed Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In A Sexy Cleopatra Costume For Halloween

Madison Reed rocked her Halloween costume.

Madison Grace Reed celebrated Halloween by channeling Cleopatra. She wowed her 659,000 Instagram followers by flaunting her curves in a sexy outfit that seemed quite fitting for a queen.

On Saturday, Madison shared a photo of herself modeling a two-piece costume that highlighted her incredible figure. She posed in front of what looked like a dungeon door with a few tall trees as the backdrop. The shiny gold bra-like top was held up by two thin straps that went over her slender shoulders and a wide band across the bottom to keep it in place. It seemed to accentuate her bosom nicely. She had a matching collar across her chest and around her neck. She also wore golden slip-sleeves that covered her elbows and a small portion of her arms.

The black skirt appeared to have been made with a lightweight material that fell down to her ankles. There were two high slits that ran up to the very top of her thighs for a very revealing look at her toned limbs. Madison flaunted her leg for the snapshot as she bent it towards the camera in an alluring pose. The wide gold waistband hugged her killer hips and then dipped slightly in the middle to reveal her flat tummy.

Madison finished off her Halloween costume with black strappy heels and a short black wig. She posed with one arm hanging down by her side and the other one bent with her hand resting on the back of her head. She stared at the camera with little hint of a pouty look on her face.

The blond beauty wished her fans a “Happy Halloween” in her caption, along with a few emojis dedicated to October 31. Her social media followers were stunned by how gorgeous she looked. Her post garnered over 8,000 likes in the first hour after it was shared and many took to the comments section to let her know how much they loved her outfit.

“Now, that one’s a keeper!” said one of her admirers,

“Definitely a treat,” another fan stated.

“Beautiful and perfect,” replied a third follower.

“Hot mama!!!!” remarked a fourth excited fan.

Madison loves to show off her latest chic and sexy styles on Instagram. One of her biggest hits was a short leather mini-dress that she had on earlier this month. The garment displayed her long lean legs and just a hint of cleavage. Her admirers gushed about her in the photo and seemed to want more.