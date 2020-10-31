Maura Higgins Rocks Christina Aguilera’s ‘Dirrty’ Inspired Costume In New Instagram Snap

On Saturday, October 31, British reality TV star and model Maura Higgins took to her Instagram page and posted a new picture to wow her 3 million followers.

In the snapshot, Maura rocked a skin-baring costume inspired by Christina Aguilera’s famous look in the music video of the hit “Dirrty.” The outfit comprised a skimpy, red and white striped bikini top which boasted a plunging neckline to show off a hint of cleavage.

It had thin straps and a white string that ran across her chest. The tiny garment struggled to contain her assets and flaunted her underboob. She teamed the top with red underwear and black leather pants that featured red and white patches as well as a large cutout on the front.

Maura, who rose to fame after appearing on popular TV show Love Island, wore a silver wig and a nose stud to complete her attire. In terms of accessories, she opted for a black belt and a delicate bracelet.

The photoshoot took place outdoors, during nighttime. A few buildings and some plants could be seen in the background. Maura stood straight with her legs slightly spread apart. She puckered her lips and gazed straight at the lens to pull off a very seductive look.

Maura tagged Kylie Jenner, Christina Aguilera, and her stylist Ray Wooldridge in the post. Within four hours of posting, the picture racked up a whopping 260,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Maura’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared about 1,750 messages in which they showered her with compliments.

“You look absolutely amazing, Maura. Totally killing it,” one of her fans commented.

“Omg, I know this is a wig but it looks so good on you!!! So natural and awesome,” another user chimed in.

“Damn, what a super sexy attire. Have seen many models opting for this costume but you look the best,” a third follower wrote, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“WOW!!! I’m speechless for once. You’re looking fab as usual,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Others posted words and phrases like “unreal,” “absolute stunner,” and “slaying it,” to let Maura know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many other TV personalities and models also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Belle Hassan, Amber Rose Gill, Vicky Pattison, and Joanna Chimonides.

Maura often wows her legions of admirers with her skin-baring and stylish photographs. As The Inquisitr previously noted, not too long ago, she uploaded a snap on the photo-sharing website in which she rocked a cream-colored, silk bustier top. It boasted thin straps and a sweetheart neckline, which teased a bit of cleavage.