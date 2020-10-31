Cardi B Wows In Gold Medusa Costume, With Metallic Bra And Snake Body

Cardi B transformed herself into a golden Medusa for her Halloween costume this year, with snakes for hair and a large serpent tail.

The WAP artist was pictured in an opulent red room, with a gold mirror and columns in the background. The shiny red floor reflected her impressive costume, which was completed with gold arm bands, long nails, a snake choker, a metallic bra, and a belt.

She then posted a closer look, allowing fans to see how intricate the design was.

She was paying tribute to Medusa, a monstrous figure from Greek mythology who had snakes for hair and could turn people to stone with her eyes. The rapper credited the snake body to Baba Jagne, a tailor who Cardi has worked with before.

The elaborate costume quickly received over one million likes and scores of comments marveling at the lifelike snake body and impressive details. Many followers declared that the musician had “won” Halloween.

“I LOVE this,” actress Skai Jackson commented.

Former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui, wrote “OOOOP.”

British fashion illustrator and designer Hayden Williams shared his appreciation of the singer’s costume, and observed that the photo would make “an amazing album cover.”

Nigerian singer Wizkid and British musician Stefflon Don also showed their love with appreciative comments.

As a cultural icon who’s created numerous influential moments in 2020, Cardi B served as the inspiration for many Halloween costumes herself, and posted a lot of her fans’ tributes on her story. Among those fans was the singer Ciara.

As The Inquisitr noted, the R&B legend created a look for herself and her 6-year old son to channel Cardi B and her husband Offset, as well as recreating classic looks from fellow rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj.

Inspired by Cardi’s Invasion of Privacy album cover, she embodied the rapper wearing a checkerboard-print jacket with matching pants, cat-eye sunglasses, and bright yellow hair. She also included a subtle endorsement of Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris through the political artwork on her nails.

Ciara’s son wore a black denim jacket and T-shirt, a gold-colored chain, earrings, fake dreadlocks, and a pair of sunglasses to resemble Migos rapper Offset. The mother-and-son duo also sang along to Cardi’s song, “Drip”, in a short video.

Cardi reposted the photos on her Instagram, calling herself a “huge fan”.

“I’m gagging! I love it! I’m so hype! I’ve always been a huge fan of @ciara and became an even bigger fan after I met her! She is the most sweetest and the most nicest person in the world! A true peach! Staying sweet and humble was the prayer!” the musician wrote, acknowledging that the look was a tribute to her.