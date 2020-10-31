Pamela Anderson, 53, Goes Topless With Sparkly Pants And Poses With Leg Up On Bed

Pamela revealed that she's not a big fan of Halloween.

Pamela Anderson took to Instagram on Saturday, October 31, to show off an eye-catching look that was not meant to be a Halloween costume. However, like many of the skimpy outfits that haunt nightclubs and parties on the spooky holiday, her ensemble was rather revealing.

In the caption of her post, Pamela, 53, confessed that she’s not a huge fan of Halloween, and she seemed to suggest that she was demonstrating how to “dress for less” in her photo. It was an artistic black-and-white shot that looked like it had been taken inside a hotel room with hardwood floors. The wallpaper was plain, but a piece of framed artwork hung on one of the walls. A lamp with a drum-shaped lampshade sat on a small nightstand, which was sandwiched between two beds. The mattresses were covered with white sheets, and darker-colored valances hid the box frames.

Pamela stood between the beds. She wore a pair of sparkly palazzo pants crafted from fabric that had metallic threads woven through it. The glamorous bottoms had a high elastic waist and front pockets. Their wearer did not rock a top with them. Instead, the Baywatch star covered up her famously ample assets by placing her right arm across her chest and cupping her left breast with her hand.

Pamela wore a pair of black satin gloves and a bejeweled silver bracelet with T-bar charms. On her feet, she sported a pair of dark stiletto sandals with wide toe straps and wrap-style ankle ties. She posed with her left leg lifted up and her foot planted on the bottom right corner of the bed nearest the camera. It looked like she was reaching down to adjust the the ankle strap with her free hand. Her pants leg was rolled up to expose her toned calf.

Pamela arched her bare back, accentuating the perfect curve of her round derriere. Her platinum blond hair was styled in messy curls that tumbled down her back. Her thick tresses also created a curtain over the side of her face that hid most it from view.

Pamela used her provocative picture to promote the social media platform Jasmin.

The Barb Wire star’s post amassed more than 15,000 likes during the first three hours after she shared it. In the comments section, one of her followers suggested that the song “I Put a Spell on You” captured the vibe of her photo.

Pamela often stuns her fans with her intimate modeling shots. As reported by The Inquisitr, she recently treated them to a behind-the-scenes video of a shoot that took place inside a kitchen. She was filmed rocking lingerie and oven mitts while she bent over and squatted down in front of a stove.