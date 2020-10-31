Donald Trump Will Resign One Week Before Inauguration Day To Secure Pardon, Author Says

Progressive radio personality and New York Times best-selling author Thom Hartmann predicted on Saturday that Donald Trump would resign one week before Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is purportedly inaugurated.

“Anybody taking bets on how many days before Jan 20th Trump will resign, so [Vice President Mike] Pence can pardon him & his kids, and he won’t have to attend Biden’s swearing-in but can be on a plane out of the country?” he asked on Twitter. “I’m guessing 7 days before.”

As one user noted in a response tweet, the vice president could run into legal roadblocks in the process of offering a potential Trump pardon.

“Pence can’t Pardon crimes to which he was a party. That would be obstruction of Justice. Pence also can’t Pardon crimes that have allegedly occurred at a State level, in every State.”

Another speculated that Trump would likely resign over the Christmas holidays.

“That’s when [George] Bush Sr. Issued all the pardons for his bevy of lawbreakers,” they wrote.

Author Tomi T. Ahonen previously predicted that Trump would be more likely to quit the election before he resigns — although Election Day is fast approaching. The writer also noted that any pardons offered after a possible resignation would not protect Trump from the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

As The Inquisitr reported, some have speculated that Trump faces imprisonment in New York due to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.’s efforts to subpoena the president’s financial records. Duncan Levin, a former senior staff member under Vance Jr., speculated that charges from the investigation would more likely be felonies as opposed to misdemeanors. CNN echoed these sentiments and noted that the multiple investigations into alleged fraud in the U.S. leader’s business dealings would put him at risk of legal action if he loses in November.

In a piece for Common Dreams, Tom Weis, the head of Climate Crisis Solutions in Boulder, Colorado, argued that a Trump resignation would save American lives. He pointed to the people who have “needlessly suffered and died” under his leadership and claimed that his immediate resignation would be a “great public service.”

In particular, Weis pointed to the coronavirus pandemic and claimed that Trump failed the American people with his handling of the crisis. Although he did not blame Trump for the occurrence of the pandemic, he placed the blame on the head of state of the U.S.’s purported unpreparedness for dealing with COVID-19.