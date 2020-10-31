Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In A ‘Tiger King’-Inspired Halloween Costume

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her Halloween costume for this year. She posed alongside her husband, Travis Yohe, and her 2.1 million followers loved the pair’s take on the Netflix series Tiger King.

Ashley dressed up as a tiger while her hubby was outfitted as the show’s star, Joe Exotic. She tagged the Instagram page for the Starline costume company, ensuring they got credit for both of these fun ensembles.

The curvy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wore a skintight catsuit that zipped up the front and had a cutout over the chest. The outfit was mostly brown with black stripes that covered Ashley from head to toe. The front cutout showed off the model’s busty assets and the fabric clung to her hourglass curves.

The 29-year-old blonde bombshell wore a wig over her natural tresses. The dark red hue was the perfect pick for this wild animal theme and the locks grazed her shoulders.

Bangs accentuated Ashley’s face and she added makeup to create a feline’s whiskers and nose on her face. A headband of cat ears rested atop the wig.

Ashley added heeled black boots to complete her ensemble. She stood next to Travis and held up one hand as if it were a claw and smiled while sticking out her tongue.

Naturally, Travis dressed as Joe Exotic from the popular Netflix series. A wig with blond hair was covered by a cap and a stuffed tiger sat on his shoulder. Ashley’s caption quoted another memorable personality from the series, Carole Baskin.

Ashley’s fans thought that this was a fabulous Halloween look. More than 9,000 likes and about 75 comments came in over the first couple of hours from her fans.

“Girl.. you look gorgeous with the dark hair of course you look gorgeous either way,” one fan declared.

“You guys look adorable,” another noted.

“I’m not a cat person, but I’d love to have that cat at home,” a follower acknowledged.

“Omg y’all are the cutest,” someone else raved.

Some of Ashley’s recent Instagram posts have been professionally-done shots. One from a few days ago was a stunning black-and-white snap that featured the voluptuous model wearing dazzling undergarments. Others have showcased the buxom beauty in other sizzling-hot ensembles, and plenty of swimwear looks have popped up on her page recently as well. This was a significant change of pace, but one that seemed to be a major hit with her followers.

That jaw-dropping photo from a few days ago received almost 20,000 likes. Ashley’s fans loved it, but it seems this Halloween costume post may ultimately eclipse that previous one.