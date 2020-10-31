Lil Pump Says He’ll Leave The Country If Trump Loses: ‘I’m Going To Colombia’

Lil Pump announced that he plans to move out of the United States, should Donald Trump lose the presidential elections on November 3. The “Gucci Gang” rapper went live on Instagram on Friday to make the surprise announcement, REVOLT reported.

In the clip, Lil Pump spoke directly to his 17.2 million followers, revealing that he’s moving to Latin America if the Democratic candidate wins.

“If Trump does not get elected, I’m moving the fuck out of here!” he said. “N***a, I’m going to Colombia. F*ck it!”

His Trump-endorsing comments are nothing new, however. Earlier this week, the Florida native went on social media to slam Joe Biden over his proposed tax plans. His tax reform would introduce higher fees for those earning over $400,000 per year in California. In particular, such taxpayers living in California, New Jersey, New York City, and the State of New York could see fees of 62.6, 60, 62, and 58 percent, respectively.

The same week, the rapper also shared a photoshopped picture of himself sitting down and shaking hands with the current U.S. president, along with the caption joking about the day he met him.

However, Lil Pump’s music label — Tha Lights Global — decided to distance itself from his recent comments. The company issued a statement to Billboard, officially endorsing Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris while slamming the current administration for ignoring systemic racism, climate change, and LGBTQ+ rights, and promoting hate speech.

“Tha Lights Global supports everyone’s right to choose a Presidential candidate, however, we want to make clear we do not support Donald Trump,” the label wrote.

Some fans slammed him for the endorsement as well, taking to the comments section to show their disapproval.

“time to unfollow & forget about u again,” one person wrote.

“YEAH YOUR CANCELED,” another one said in the comments.

Lil Pump isn’t the first rapper to endorse the Republican candidate as of late, though. Earlier this month, 50 Cent said he was voting for him after finding out about Biden’s proposed tax plans, The Inquisitr reported.

“I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f*cking mind,” he wrote on Instagram, along with a graph showing what such fees could look like.

Fellow rapper Lil Wayne has recently shown support for the Republican presidential candidate as well. On Thursday, he took to Twitter to share a picture with the president, with a caption speaking highly of the president and its Platinum plan targeting African American businesses.