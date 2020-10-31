Sommer Ray Wears Sheer Tiger-Print Catsuit And Heart Pasties In Halloween Update

Instagram mega-celebrity Sommer Ray took to her social media page on Saturday afternoon with a sexy series of festive snaps that thrilled her 25.5 million followers. The curvy bikini model flaunted her famous assets in a see-through leotard that left little to the imagination, and let her curly mane of hair accentuate the wild vibe of her look.

She quoted lyrics from the song “Eye of the Tiger” by the band Survivor — made famous after appearing on the Rocky III soundtrack — in the caption.

Over 172,000 fans hit the “like” button in the first 20 minutes after the post was uploaded.

Sommer’s costume had a high neck and long sleeves with holes that looped over her thumbs. The lightweight, sheer fabric made up for the demure cut of the garment, however, as her entire body was visible through the tan-and-black printed material. She covered the centers of her pert breasts with a set of black, heart-shaped pasties.

She accessorized with a patent leather choker embellished with a steel hardware clasp to which a heart-shaped lock was attached. A matching cuff buckled around her left wrist had the same detailing. In addition to the collar, she also accessorized with multiple bands on her fingers, which she seems to wear regularly and didn’t appear to be a part of her Halloween ensemble.

She also wore knee socks and chunky leather boots with platform soles.

Sommer’s long, blond hair was styled to give it exceptional body. She let her messy curls cascade down her back, playfully flipping them around as she posed.

The first image was a close-up shot of Sommer from the waist up, prominently displaying the coverage over her bust in the bright flash of the camera. She tipped her head to one side, eyes wide open and glinting mischievously, and stuck her tongue out at the camera.

Subsequent images showed the elegant background, which featured a small section of manicured grass and a large cement patio leading up to a wood and glass door of remarkable size. Both sides of the path were lined with tall glass cylinders filled with white candles, their flames illuminating the walkway. A collection of tropical plants were planted in a structure near the entrance.

Sommer’s Instagram followers loved the post, and flooded the comments section with expressions of their adoration for her appearance.

“Sommer you mad cute,” declared one fan.

“She can trick or treat me,” teased a second person.

“The candles in the background are nice,” remarked a third person, eliciting multiple replies from those who apparently did not notice the decor.