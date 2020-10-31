Eva Padlock Looks Super Sexy In A Black Leather Bralette and Fishnet Stockings

Spanish model Eva Padlock is popular on social media for posting her skin-baring snapshots on a regular basis. Following her sultry pic-posting routine, she took to her Instagram page on Saturday, October 31, and shared four snaps which sent temperatures soaring.

In the photos, Eva rocked a black leather bralette which left little to the imagination. It boasted eyelet-studded straps, padded cups, and a zippered front. The risqué ensemble included a plunging neckline which showed off major cleavage.

Eva teamed the top with minuscule, multi-strap lace panties, fishnet stockings and a garter which drew attention to her taut stomach and slender waist. The hottie also showed off a glimpse of her sexy thighs.

She wore her brunette tresses in soft, romantic curls, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulders. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her décolletage.

The photoshoot took place indoors. A bed with two pillows and a white sheet spread over it could be seen in the background. Eva shared four pics from the shoot.

In the first image, she spread her legs wide apart and placed a hand on her thigh. She tilted her head to the right side, puckered her lips, and gazed at the lens. In the second photo, she sat in a cross-legged position and lifted her chin. In the third snapshot, she perched on the edge of the bed, held her hand behind her head, and seductively looked at the camera.

The fourth photograph was quite similar to the second pic, but this time, she swept her hair one side, lifted her booty off the stool, and placed her palm on the right side of her face.

In the caption, Eva informed users that her lingerie was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, adding that the brand also sponsored the post. She also wrote that the set is not only cute but it is also very comfortable.

Within six hours of posting, the pictures racked up more than 67,000 likes and 1,550 comments in which Eva’s ardent admirers praised her amazing figure as well as her sensual style.

“Wow, you are simply irresistible! Love from Italy,” one of her fans commented.

“Very sexy and beautiful. I have the biggest crush on you, baby,” chimed in another user.

“You have the body of a goddess. I can’t find enough words to describe your beauty,” a third admirer remarked.

Eva shared a sultry video on October 21 in which she exuded feminine vibes in a bra and panty set made from lace.